George Zimmerman Sues Warren and Buttigieg, Claims They Branded Him as Racist in Trayvon Martin Tribute to Garner Black Votes

George Zimmerman is suing Democratic presidential applicants Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren, claiming they defamed him whilst paying tribute to Trayvon Martin in order to “garner votes in the black community.”

According to a lawsuit filed in a Florida courtroom, each Warren and Buttigieg acted with malice or “at a minimum a reckless disregard for the truth” once they tweeted about Martin on February five on what would were his 25th birthday.

Zimmerman shot and killed the 17-year-old Martin, who was once unarmed, in Sanford, Florida, in February 2012. A jury acquitted Zimmerman of homicide after his attorneys argued he was once performing in self-defense. The determination sparked well-liked protests and unrest that helped release the Black Lives Matter motion.

“My heart goes out to [Martin’s mother] @SybrinaFulton and Trayvon’s family and friends. He should still be with us today,” Warren tweeted to her 3.7 million fans. “We need to end gun violence and racism. And we need to build a world where all of our children-especially young Black boys-can grow up safe and free.”

In a tweet to his 1.7 million fans, Buttigieg added, “Trayvon Martin would have been 25 today. How many 25th birthdays have been stolen from us by white supremacy, gun violence, prejudice, and fear?”

Buttigieg ended his tweet the use of a Black Lives Matter hashtag.

Zimmerman’s lawsuit claims each Warren and Buttigieg falsely related Martin’s loss of life with “gun violence” regardless of him performing in self-defense at the evening of the capturing.

The lawsuit provides that use of the time period “gun violence” is extra related to the “reckless and indiscriminate use of illegally owned firearms” that effects in the loss of life of an blameless sufferer.

The lawsuit additionally claims the tweets defame Zimmerman through suggesting his movements had been a results of white supremacy or racism, or that he acted out of “fear” on account of Martin’s pores and skin colour.

“The only ‘fear’ Zimmerman experienced, as established in the 2013 trial and well-covered in the media, was in the context of Zimmerman believing he might go unconscious and die from the repeated beating of his head against the sidewalk pavement or by choking to death from the blood going down his throat due to his broken nose during the beating by Martin,” the lawsuit provides.

The lawsuit states that each Warren and Buttigieg’s tweets had been a part of their “political agenda to garner votes in the black community.”

It provides that the campaigns of Warren and Buttigieg have struggled to reach give a boost to from citizens of colour. Earlier this month, six girls of colour left Warren’s Nevada marketing campaign group after complaining they felt tokenized.

Buttigieg was once criticized all over his marketing campaign for his reaction to the capturing of a black guy in South Bend, Indiana—the place he used to be mayor—through a white police officer. He was once additionally condemned for feedback he made in 2015 in which he mentioned “all lives matter” as a reaction to the Black Lives Matter motion.

According to a up to date Survey USA ballot, Warren and Buttigieg handiest have the give a boost to of seven % and 6 % of black citizens, respectively, at the back of fellow democratic applicants Michael Bloomberg (21 %), Joe Biden (28 %), and Bernie Sanders (31 %).

“It is high time that the cheap and harmful use of the race card by politicians of all stripes be made to cease and desist,” mentioned Zimmerman’s lawyer, Larry Klayman. “Their despicable ‘race ways’ aren’t handiest inflicting nice hurt to individuals such as my shopper George Zimmerman, but in addition are destructive family members between black and white Americans who’re all brothers.

“The country will have to applaud Mr. Zimmerman for taking a powerful stand and pushing again in opposition to hack politicians like Buttigieg and Warren, who know no bounds of decency and frankly may clearly care much less about whom they harm in their quest to dishonesty use and manipulate black citizens to win the 2020 Democrat presidential number one.”

Warren’s and Buttigieg’s places of work were contacted for remark.

