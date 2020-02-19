Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 is anticipated to start February 20, and now we have were given the entire giant main points heading into the discharge of replace 12.0.0 Thursday morning. Want to grasp when downtime is anticipated to start out and what to glean from the most recent social media teasers? We’ve were given you coated on this particular recap.

What time is Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 anticipated to start out?

Provided Fortnite Season 2 follows the similar liberate development as prior seasons of Fortnite, the 12.Zero replace is anticipated to head are living round Four a.m. EST and will likely be adopted through about two hours of downtime to make sure servers are in tip-top form at release. Server downtime is usually longer previous to season launches, so stay that during thoughts if there is a prolong.

What can we learn about Season 2 to this point?

‘Fortnite’ Chapter 2 Season 2 starts at Four a.m. EST February 20. See the most recent teasers underneath. ‘Fortnite’ is to be had on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC and cellular.

While lovers lie in look ahead to what may well be a are living tournament that floods many of the Chapter 2 map with water, we handiest have some base details about what to anticipate from Season 2 relating to its theme.

As you can see from the teasers indexed underneath, the large assumption is that Season 2 will characteristic a gold theme, taking at the legend of King Midas who transforms the entirety he touches into steel wealth. Here’s a recap of what we all know to this point.

Promotion for Season 2 kicked off moderately lately, with an ARG that includes no less than 15 posters scattered in numerous places around the globe. These posters featured phone numbers that, when referred to as, spoke to so-called “Agents.” Here are the 9 messages avid gamers exposed.

Yes sir, the Agents had been referred to as. Card to get entry to the secure was once bought.Agency recruitment pressure is a pass. Happy searching Agents. Agents, oil rig operation is a pass.During ID scanning, get entry to denied, company verbal exchange was once interrupted.Hideouts had been detected, strains had been discovered within the E area. Agent, the dormant time is over.Acolyte spot, Agent you might be mobilizing.Explosive Socialist, don’t assault! The function of the challenge has modified. Return to base.Spectrum Agent Intercepted. Agency communications had been jammed.Follow the Agent. Go. D3, G4, F2.Turrets detected. An unknown Agent was once came upon within the limited house.

Around this time, a bot additionally seemed at the Fortnite Discord server, telling random customers that they had been activated as Agents. As such, it seems like some roughly sletheting, undercover agent facet is also a part of Season 2 as neatly.

In extra conventional Fortnite model, Epic has additionally launched a sequence of teasers to mark the instance. Here are the teasers printed to this point.

Teaser 1 [February 17]

Transmission Intercepted

Teaser 2 [February 17]: Is that Chaos Agent or Toxin’s head?

Teaser 3 [February 17]: It looks as if larger boats is also at the manner.

Teaser 4 [February 17]

Teaser 5 [February 18]: Dynamite returning to the Season 2 weapon roster?

Teaser 6 [February 18]

Teaser 7 [February 18]

Teaser 8 [February 19]

Teaser 9 [February 19]

Declassifeowied

Combining the hidden letters in every of those teasers finds the phrase “MIDAS,” which necessarily confirms the golden theme for Season 2. From the appearance of items, it seems that the sport’s subsequent main replace may contain gold, in addition to thieves seeking to scouse borrow it. That’s all we learn about Fortnite Season 2 to this point.

Fortnite is to be had now on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC and cellular.

What are your ideas on Fortnite Season 2? Will you be logging in once the brand new Battle Pass begins? Tell us within the feedback phase!