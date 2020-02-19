Ex-Boyfriend Threatened Amie Harwick Years Before Her Murder

Nearly a decade prior to she fell to her dying, allegedly throughout a battle with an ex-boyfriend, Hollywood intercourse therapist Amie Harwick described a trend of stalking, harassment, and violence in courtroom paperwork looking for coverage from the person now charged together with her homicide. According to the filings, Harwick claimed that between 2011 and 2012, her former spouse Gareth Pursehouse had damaged into her condominium, assaulted her so badly she left with a bloody nostril and as soon as, driven her from a automobile at the facet of the freeway.

“There were multiple arguments in which Gareth Pursehouse choked me, suffocated me, pushed me against walls, kicked me, dropped me to the ground with force, force-restrained me, slammed my head into the ground and punched me with a closed fist,” the previous dancer and fire-eater wrote in courtroom paperwork first acquired by way of the New York Daily News. “He has told me he hit me ‘because I made him so mad!’ He refused to get help while in [the] relationship.”

Harwick filed the primary petition for an order of coverage on June 22, 2011, 4 days after Pursehouse allegedly driven her from a automobile, injuring her again, and prompting her to name 911. The request used to be disregarded over loss of prosecution, in keeping with the courtroom docket, which occasionally manner the petitioner declined to follow-up. But not up to a 12 months later, Harwick filed a 2d time and were given a restraining order. In the second one submitting, dated March 22, 2012, Harwick described every other automobile incident, which reportedly had left her with a “bloody nose from his roughness.” Pursehouse, a 6-foot-Four device engineer, allegedly broke into her condominium a couple of occasions that month. On one instance, she wrote, he got here to her complicated and “smashed 10 picture frames on [her] door,” telling her later that afternoon: “Things will get worse.” The day after, in keeping with the order, Pursehouse returned and, in an obvious strive at an apology, taped about 4 dozen roses to the doorway.

According to the LAPD, Harwick had run into Pursehouse a couple of weeks in the past and had “expressed fear” of him. Then, early Saturday morning, police spoke back to a radio name a couple of “woman screaming” within the 2000 block of Mound St., a small cul-de-sac tucked within the Hollywood Hills. According to a story from the LAPD, Pursehouse broke into the home and attacked Harwick. Her roommate jumped over a wall working to get lend a hand, however by the point police were given to the home, it used to be too past due. Authorities discovered Harwick “gravely injured” underneath a third-floor balcony. She died on the health center a couple of hours later.

“LA’s hottest fire eater.”

On Tuesday, the dead-end boulevard the place Harwick lived used to be quiet. A couple of law enforcement officials stood outdoor her house, a cream split-level with blue and brown trim. By the gate, pals and enthusiasts left vegetation and notes to her circle of relatives. “She was very, very happy to live here,” mentioned a petite brunette girl who labored for Harwick as a housekeeper for the previous 12 months and requested to talk anonymously. “[Harwick] designed her own house. Every room is different. Because she picked exactly how she wanted every room. It’s beautiful–the bathroom, upstairs, the rooms–everything. It’s very sad. She was very nice, very nice, energetic–a very pretty, very calm person.” The former worker have been scheduled to paintings at Harwick’s area on Wednesday prior to a neighbor referred to as and informed her concerning the tragedy.

The therapist used to be well known round Los Angeles, partially from her modeling (showing as soon as as a Playboy centerfold), her common appearances on podcasts and TV presentations, and her transient engagement to Price Is Right sport display host Drew Carey. But prior to that, the Pennsylvania local were given a bachelor’s level in psychology from California Polytechnic University, after which a masters at Pepperdine University. In 2014, Harwick revealed her first guide, The New Sex Bible for Women: The Complete Guide to Sexual Self-Awareness and Intimacy. The following 12 months, she seemed as herself within the documentary, Addicted to Sexting, about the upward push of digitally mediated intimacy.

While she put herself via faculty, Harwick labored as a dancer, fashion, and fireplace eater at events round Hollywood. Jennifer Drilling, founding father of the modeling and circus acting corporate FIREnICE Entertainment, informed The Daily Beast she met Harwick in early 2006, and employed her for occasions that ranged from insomniac fairs to high-end company occasions. After a couple of years, Drilling started coaching Harwick to devour fireplace and stilt-walk. Dancers in Los Angeles didn’t make a lot cash, however fireplace eaters and stilt-walkers may just fee two times the speed. Practicing each evening with open flames, Harwick and Drilling was shut pals.

“Amie Nicole took fire the farthest of any person I have ever known,” Drilling mentioned. “She was booking herself every week, charging more than people who used four or five fire tools, even though she just ate fire. In fact, she kind of became the go-to as LA’s hottest fire eater.”

Mycole Metcalf, an actress and fashion who began her personal company, met Harwick in 2009. She sat at the native board of the Los Angeles bankruptcy of Karma International, a trade networking membership that throws events, the place Harwick labored as a bunch. Metcalf began reserving Harwick for gigs and the 2 grew shut. “When I started the agency, my motto was: I want to work with my hot girlfriends. It was all about us working with each other and supporting each other,” Metcalf mentioned. They frequently did movie paintings for presentations and films that wanted a gradual provide of “hot models,” as Metcalf put it, just like the HBO hit Entourage and The Fast and the Furious franchise. “One of my favorite photos of us was from The Fast and the Furious shoot. It was right after Paul Walker got in that accident, and they had to push the shoot until July. It was so fun. They put us all up in a hotel–just a bunch of rooms, four models to a room. We stayed up all night, because the girls had hair and make-up in the early morning, just laughing.”

“The Worst Kill Tony Set Ever”

A couple of years into their friendship, Metcalfe discovered Harwick had a foul ex-boyfriend in her previous. “Oh, I knew about Gareth. I knew she got that restraining order,” Metcalf mentioned. “I knew that it wasn’t a good relationship. It was really difficult, because he was in the same circles that we were always in–I remember her saying, ‘I don’t know what to do. I don’t know how to just go about living my life with this guy everywhere I go.’ It kind of blew my mind when I heard about [the alleged murder] because I knew him. He was fun. But he was always quiet.”

Tamie Sheffield, a shuttle marketing consultant who modeled with Harwick within the early 2000s, mentioned she had met Gareth at occasions within the Hollywood social circuit. He have been a member of Karma, she mentioned, and a widespread visitor on the Playboy Mansion events (Karma International didn’t right away go back requests for remark to verify whether or not Pursehouse have been a member).

“I knew him socially,” Sheffield mentioned. “But he was just always fun, smiling, very sociable. I haven’t seen him for many years, but from my recollection of the past–just that fun, party boy, very sociable, major extrovert. He was–I don’t want to say ‘frat boy,’ but I say that in a fun way. I just never pictured him in any kind of harmful way. I’d never seen him in an angry mood. I just was in shock that this happened–complete utter shock.”

Pursehouse used to be arrested hours after Harwick’s dying and is being held in Los Angeles County Jail in lieu of $2 million bail. It’s unclear if the 41-year-old has retained a legal professional. According to his ConnectedIn profile, Pursehouse has labored as a photographer and device engineer since 2006. Until his arrest, Pursehouse ran a quite lively Twitter account, @GarethFromAbove, the place he made pedestrian jokes and feedback about nationwide politics. On Valentine’s Day, he tweeted, “I can’t figure out why gerrymandering isn’t a federal crime.” Days previous, he wrote derisively about musicians who use Autotune: “#Prince #Queen and #TheBeatles hate your fake music, poser.”

Pursehouse additionally spent a while doing stand-up comedy. On Sunday, photos emerged of the photographer showing at the reside comedy podcast Kill Tony, hosted by way of Tony Hinchcliffe and Brian Redban on the Comedy Store in Hollywood. In the section, recorded on Jan. 20, 2020, Pursehouse ambled onstage in free denims and a pink button-down. Nervous, he made a unsuitable flip en path to the level, taking see you later the hosts started making a song. The set went downhill from there. Pursehouse introduced right into a monologue of slightly coherent political jokes.

“So over the summer, Trump yanked all the troops out of Syria, right, and Isis got loose—they’re knocking on doors, running away or something like that, I don’t really know how it works,” he mentioned. “And I thought he shoulda asked Tony if it’s a bad idea, because he broke the bank relying on the pullout method—the quickest-coming comedian in comedy.”

No one laughed. Over the 10-minute set, Pursehouse endured to bomb, whilst revealing small information about himself–that he had written jokes for 2 to 3 years; that he had arrived with a “way too hot date;” and that he “likes to build stuff…always trying to think of a cool invention.” When requested about his innovations, Pursehouse began to reply–“Nothing successful, right now I’m trying to figure out…”–however were given bring to an end by way of one of the most hosts, who completed for him: “How to have the worst Kill Tony set ever?”

The roast didn’t appear to check in. “Well,” he endured, “right now I’m trying to figure out a water conservation project.”

Before Pursehouse were given kicked off level, the hosts begged him for “an example of a joke you were going to say before we all lost respect for you…one normal joke.” Pursehouse spoke back: “I was talking to an ex-from a long time ago and she told me that when we first met, she thought my personality meant I had a small dick. And I talked to another ex and she told me the same exact thing. And I just want to make it perfectly clear right now: my dick size is private.”

To that, a member of the band piped up: “I’m really glad you came up here because I didn’t think it was possible for me to hate a man as much as I hate my husband.”

“Change the Laws”

Pursehouse’s arraignment has no longer but been set. But there may just neatly be different felony motion within the case. On Tuesday, a girl named Diana Arias circulated a Change.org petition referred to as “Justice 4 Amie.” The petition sketched out Harwick’s tale and defined a listing of calls for, all directed on the California felony device’s remedy of home violence. Arias sought the removing of restraining order expiration dates, necessary in-person long-term counseling for abusers, lodging for witnesses if they don’t need to testify in a court docket close to their abusers, and a registry for recognized perpetrators of home violence. The petition requested for 25,000 signatures. By Tuesday night time, there have been just about 22,000.

“I signed the petition and I shared it on my Facebook,” Sheffield mentioned. “I, unfortunately, also had an ex-boyfriend stalker and I had to get a restraining order. It was not easy to get one! And it’s hard to get it extended. This should not be. For obvious reasons.”

“[Amie] would want what happened to her to save other women,” mentioned Metcalf, who additionally signed the petition and shared it on Facebook.

“She would want to make these restraining orders not expire, to make it not so difficult to get one in the first place. It’s awful but this happens a lot but we don’t hear about it because these women aren’t in the public eye. I can’t even tell you how many of my model and actress friends were texting me that they were in a similar situation. Now, we’re just all trying to work together to change these laws.”