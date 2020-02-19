E. Jean Carroll Claims Elle Magazine Fired Her Over Donald Trump Smear Campaign

E. Jean Carroll, the Elle mag recommendation columnist who publicly accused President Trump of raping her in a division retailer dressing room over twenty years in the past, mentioned she used to be fired through the mag after Trump defamed her.

“Because Trump ridiculed my reputation, laughed at my looks, & dragged me through the mud, after 26 years, ELLE fired me,” Carroll wrote on Twitter Tuesday night. “I don’t blame Elle. It was the great honor of my life writing ‘Ask E. Jean.’”

In a Tuesday submitting, Carroll’s legal professional wrote that the president’s “defamatory comments” concerning the recommendation columnist “damaged her reputation… and have diminished her readership’s goodwill towards her.”

“Since Trump defamed her, some readers even stopped sending her letters altogether, thus impairing Carroll’s column,” the submitting reads, including that Carroll won part as many letters within the months following Trump’s alleged marketing campaign in opposition to her. “Elle magazine, which published ‘Ask E. Jean’ for 26 years, declined to renew her contract in December 2019, and so ended her primary income.”

The submitting additionally features a Dec. 11 e-mail from the chief managing editor of Elle, Erin Hobday, informing Carroll the mag can be terminating her contract and can be paying her for the 5 closing columns left of their settlement.

“We and your readers so appreciate your many years of work for the magazine, and the wonderful columns you contributed to our publication,” Hobday wrote. “We will miss you tremendously.”

Hearst and a legal professional for Trump has no longer spoken publicly at the subject.

The submitting also known as for the courtroom to disclaim Trump’s movement to stick Carroll’s defamation lawsuit, which she filed overdue final yr.

Carroll’s legal professional, Roberta Kaplan, mentioned Trump’s movement used to be “another obvious delay tactic that is not grounded in the law” and an effort to “halt this case in its tracks and keep the truth from coming out.”

Carroll accused Trump of raping her in an editorial for The Cut final yr, describing how he allegedly assaulting her within the dressing room of Bergdorf Goodman.