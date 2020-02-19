Did Anyone Win the $50 Million Jackpot on Tuesday (Last) Night?

The Mega Millions numbers for closing (Tuesday) night time have been 6, 12, 39, 61 and 70, the Mega Ball used to be 4, and the Megaplier used to be X3. The jackpot used to be an estimated $45 million with a money possibility of $31.7 million, however did any individual win the Mega Millions?

Nobody received the jackpot closing night time, so the jackpot for Friday is an estimated $50 million with a money possibility of $35.three million. However, two gamers from Arizona and California matched 5 numbers and received $1 million each and every.

Nine gamers received $10,000 via matching 4 numbers and the Mega Ball and 3 of those gamers tripled their prizes the use of the Megaplier.

More than 200 gamers received $500 via matching 4 balls and just about 40 of those gamers tripled their prizes to $1,500 the use of the Megaplier. More than 550 gamers received $200 via matching 3 balls and the Mega Ball and just about 100 gamers used the Megaplier to triple their prize.

Thousands of gamers received smaller prizes too, as greater than 26,500 gamers received $10 both via matching 3 balls or two balls and the Mega Ball. Nearly 500 of those gamers tripled their prize with the Megaplier.

Around 105,000 gamers received $Four via matching one ball and the Mega Ball and greater than 20,000 gamers tripled this prize to $12 with the Megaplier. Finally, greater than 1 / 4 of 1,000,000 gamers received $2 via matching the Megaball, and just about 50,000 multiplied their prize via 3 with the Megaplier.

A Mega Millions lottery price ticket is outlined out at Bluebird liquor retailer on March 29, 2012, in Hawthorne, California.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Mega Millions numbers for the closing 6 months

To test the successful Mega Millions numbers of earlier attracts, you’ll input your price ticket’s numbers on the Mega Millions web page. You will also test your numbers from earlier attracts from as much as 5 years in the past. However, the closing date for claiming a prize on the lottery is generally between 90 days to a 12 months, so test the closing date of your lottery jurisdiction ahead of looking to declare a prize.

Mega Millions Jackpot Amount

The Mega Millions jackpot begins at an estimated $40 million, despite the fact that it might range relying on what number of tickets are bought. Each time the jackpot isn’t received, it’s larger via no less than $10 million.

The greatest ever Mega Millions jackpot used to be $1.537 billion, which used to be received via a unmarried price ticket bought via an nameless participant in South Carolina in October 2018. This grand prize is in reality the second-biggest lottery jackpot, after Powerball’s $1.586 billion, which used to be received via 3 {couples} from California, Florida, and Tennessee in January 2016. Each couple received round $533 million as an annuity or $327.eight million as a one-time money cost.

When a participant wins the lottery jackpot, they have got the possibility of saying the prize as both an annuity, which is made up of an preliminary cost adopted via 29 annual graduated bills, or as a one-time cost, which is of lesser worth however is paid in a single move.