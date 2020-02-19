DeMarcus Little Named Person of Interest in Death of Anitra Gunn, Authorities Say

Nine days ahead of Fort Valley State University scholar Anitra Gunn vanished and not using a hint on Valentine’s Day, her boyfriend allegedly smashed her condo home windows and slashed her automobile’s tires, government stated.

On Tuesday night, the Fort Valley Police Police Department discovered Gunn’s frame “partially covered” with sticks in a wooded space close to a two-lane Crawford County street. Hours later, they declared DeMarcus Little, 23, an individual of pastime in her “death investigation.”

“Thank you to all who helped search and post and call and prayed for Anitra’s return. We are processing the devastating news and kindly ask for respect and privacy during this time as we wrap our hearts and minds around all of this,” her father, Christopher Gunn, stated in a remark to The Daily Beast on Wednesday. “Please continue to pray for us as there are no words to describe this hurt. Information regarding services and where donations may be sent will be forthcoming.”

Little has now not been charged in reference to the 23-year-old scholar’s dying, however a police spokesperson informed The Daily Beast “charges may be forthcoming.”

He used to be charged on Tuesday with prison injury to assets for allegedly smashing Gunn’s condo window and slashing her tires on Feb. 5. He is these days being held with out bond.

“I think it’s pretty common sense who our person of interest is,” Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese stated all the way through a Tuesday press convention. “It’s the boyfriend. We’ve talked to him three times.”

Gunn, a senior majoring in agriculture, used to be remaining observed on Feb. 14 at round 11:30 a.m. on the house of Little’s aunt simply out of doors of Fort Valley. Her circle of relatives referred to as police the following morning, mentioning that they’d now not been in touch together with her for an “unusual amount of time,” government stated.

A welfare take a look at used to be carried out at Gunn’s condo after buddies additionally stated the 23-year-old wasn’t answering any telephone calls or messages, however investigators didn’t to find the rest suspicious at her position.

“She by no means texted them again, didn’t name them again. That’s once we knew one thing is no doubt out of whack,” Christopher Gunn informed WMAZ-TV.

The subsequent day, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation stated the scholar’s white 2013 Chevrolet Cruze used to be discovered in a neighbor’s backyard with the entrance bumper torn off and her pockets nonetheless within. By Monday, more than one businesses and two dozen volunteers started to frantically search for Gunn, even calling in the Georgia State Patrol Aviation Unit to behavior an aerial seek.

At about 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday, a Peach County deputy on patrol discovered Gunn’s frame off the street, in part lined “very shut” to a work of the lacking bumper—hours after saying a $5,000 praise for info on her location. The Fort Valley Department of Public Safety stated Wednesday the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab showed that the frame recovered at the aspect of the street used to be Gunn.

An post-mortem is scheduled for Thursday to resolve the motive and way of dying, government stated.

“We’re not saying it is a homicide, but the car shows up in Fort Valley,” Deese stated. “It didn’t show up by itself. She couldn’t have driven it there herself.”