Coronavirus UK LIVE: Brits told they may NOT be able to board evacuation flight after disembarking quarantined ship
BRITONS disembarking a coronavirus cruise ship in Japan were warned they may now not be allowed to sign up for the evacuation flight.
The UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office stated ‘there’s a probability’ British passengers leaving the Diamond Princess won’t fly.
