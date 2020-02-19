Coronavirus UK LIVE: Brits told they may NOT be able to board evacuation flight after disembarking quarantined ship
Coronavirus UK LIVE: Brits told they may NOT be able to board evacuation flight after disembarking quarantined ship

BRITONS disembarking a coronavirus cruise ship in Japan were warned they may now not be allowed to sign up for the evacuation flight.

The UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office stated ‘there’s a probability’ British passengers leaving the Diamond Princess won’t fly.

Follow our coronavirus are living weblog to keep up to date with the newest information and updates on Covid-19.



