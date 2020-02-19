China revokes press passes for 3 WSJ reporters over ‘discriminatory’ op-ed





China revoked the press credentials of 3 Wall Street Journal reporters following a dispute over a debatable headline in a piece of writing for the newspaper’s opinion phase.

The executive made the verdict after it stated the Journal refused to express regret for a “racially discriminatory” op-ed, Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang informed reporters in Beijing on Wednesday. Foreign reporters want press passes issued by means of the overseas ministry to qualify for visas to file within the nation.

The Feb. 3 article described China because the “sick man of Asia,” a word ceaselessly utilized by 19th century European powers to explain the weakened state of the Qing Empire, which then ruled China. A consultant for the Wall Street Journal in Beijing didn’t instantly respond to an e-mail soliciting for remark.

The op-ed ran as China started fighting the fatal coronavirus, which has now claimed the lives of greater than 2,000 folks and delivered a large setback to the sector’s second-biggest economic system. The executive has described the virus as a risk to “social stability” in China, tightening restrictions on on-line expression and imprisoning citizen reporters who’ve reported at the matter.

“The editors used such a racially discriminatory title, triggering indignation and condemnation among the Chinese people and the international community,” Geng informed reporters in a web-based press convention. “China calls for the WSJ acknowledge the severity of its mistake, make an reputable apology and dangle the individuals concerned responsible.”

