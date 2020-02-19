China financial system: Why it matters to you
China is among the international’s largest economies.
It makes and sells all forms of merchandise to in all places the sector, from iPhones to air conditioners, and lots of international locations additionally rely on its large inhabitants’s spending energy.
The BBC’s Szu Ping Chan appears at have a look at why, when China’s financial system is in hassle, it has such a huge have an effect on.