CEO Secrets: How Camelot boss got to the top
Allen Becker
I am the driving force behind News Parliament with a vision to broaden the company’s readership throughout 2016. I am an editor and reporter of “Healthcare” category.
Address: 2626 Ottis Street, Holdenville, OK 74848, USA
Phone: (+1) 405-379-8119
Email: allenbecker@newsparliament.com
Latest posts by Allen Becker (see all)
- How overseas stag parties are hurting the environment - February 19, 2020
- CEO Secrets: How Camelot boss got to the top - February 19, 2020
- EU puts Cayman Islands on tax haven blacklist - February 18, 2020
Nigel Railton, who’s boss of Camelot UK, which runs the UK National Lottery, explains how he rose to top after beginning as a signal-box lad at a railway station in Crewe.
Film through sequence manufacturer Dougal Shaw
Find extra industry pointers at CEO Secrets. You too can observe the sequence on the BBC News app through including the subject ‘CEO Secrets’ in My News.