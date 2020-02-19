World 

Bill Barr Is Not Quitting—He’s Doing Some Weapons-Grade Gaslighting of America

Alexander Drago/Reuters

No subject who sits within the Oval Office or which celebration controls Congress, the foundations of one Washington, D.C., recreation by no means alternate; not anything attracts just about uncritical media protection just like the “crisis of conscience” leak.

The disaster of judgment of right and wrong leak is an previous standby; the chief of an embattled company or their deputies , shockingly uncover that both the president or one of his insurance policies is egregious, stunning, and improper, improper, wrongety improper.  Of direction, they’re off the file or on background. Of direction, the foremost is portrayed as the only real guy or lady of integrity left in a sea of corrupt, gibbering idiots who would luckily sink the country right into a mire of corruption or submerge it right into a sea of cleaning nuclear flame. 

In maximum circumstances, it’s the standard D.C. ass-covering or prepping the battlefield for a departure: “I was the smart one and I felt I had to speak out…off the record, of course.” 

Read extra at The Daily Beast.

