Best Picks, Latest Odds and Sleepers for PGA Tour Event

Rory McIlroy is the bookmakers’ favourite to win the WGC-Mexico Championship at on the Club de Golf Chapultepec in Naucalpan, simply out of doors Mexico City this week.

The Northern Irishman completed tied for 5th on the Genesis Invitational final week at 8-under par, 3 pictures adrift of winner Adam Scott.

Coupled along with his tied for 3rd end on the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines final month, the 30-year-old has two top-five finishes in two begins this 12 months.

Dating again to 2019, the four-time main winner has completed within the height 5 in each and every of his final 5 begins.

According to Oddschecker, McIlroy arrives in Mexico as a 13/2 favourite to pick out up his first win of the 12 months.

McIlroy has a excellent feeling with the path, completing tied for 7th in 2017 and runner up final 12 months, at the back of Dustin Johnson.

A two-time winner at Club de Golf Chapultepec, the American is a 15/2 second-favorite to retain his identify this 12 months. Johnson completed tied for 10th final week on the Genesis Invitational—his moment top-10 end within the final 3 begins—and was once inside one shot of the lead at one level.

In his final 3 appearances in Mexico City, the 2016 U.S. Open winner has shot a blended 47 beneath the par and seems to be a excellent wager to safe a primary win in a 12 months, which by the way got here on the WCG Mexico Championship.

Behind McIlroy and Johnson, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are each 10/1 pictures, whilst Adam Scott and Webb Simpson are 18/1 outsiders.

Rahm completed tied for 17th on the Genesis Invitational final week, with a 1-over par ultimate spherical of 72 proving destructive to any likelihood of a comeback. The end marked the primary time in 5 begins the arena No. three hasn’t completed within the top-10 however was once some other forged show for the Spaniard, who lately ranks 8 at the PGA Tour in pictures received in placing.

It might appear fairly unexpected to look Thomas as quick as 10/1 given he overlooked the minimize final week, failing to be concerned within the ultimate two days for the second one time in 3 time begins, having overlooked the minimize on the Sony Open in Hawaii final month.

At the similar time, then again, the 26-year-old has 5 top-five finishes, together with two wins, in his final 8 begins and completed 9th in Chapultepec final 12 months.

Scott, in the meantime, arrives in Mexico at the again of his first PGA Tour win in nearly 4 years after triumphing on the Genesis Invitational on the Riviera Country Club, California, final week.

Aside from final week’s win, Scott has two top-20 finishes in his final 4 begins and ranks 8th at the PGA Tour relating to general strokes received to this point this season.

Simpson returns to motion after sitting out the Genesis Invitational and is likely one of the maximum in-form avid gamers at the circuit, completing within the height 10 in each and every of his final 5 begins, which incorporated a 3rd position on the Sony Open in Hawaii and a triumph on the Phoenix Open previous this month.

Tommy Fleetwood is a 20/1 shot as he makes his first look around the Atlantic in over six months. The global No. 11 received the Nedbank Golf Championship in South Africa in November, which he adopted up with moment and 11th position finishes on the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai and the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship final month.

When it involves lengthy pictures, Sergio Garcia is an intriguing wager at 40/1. The 2018 Masters champion has completed within the top-15 within the final 3 years at Chapultepec, together with back-to-back top-10 finishes over the past two years.

Bubba Watson, in the meantime, is a 50/1 shot. The Floridian overlooked the minimize at Riviera final week however had 3 top-10 finishes in as many begins ahead of that and has shot a blended 13-under par at Chapultepec within the final 3 seasons.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland performs his moment shot at the par 5, first hollow right through the general spherical of the Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club on February 16 in Pacific Palisades, California.

David Cannon/Getty