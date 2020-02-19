Bernie Sanders Solidifies Front-runner Position as Joe Biden Loses African-American Support: Poll

Bernie Sanders has overtaken Joe Biden in a brand new nationwide ballot, strengthening his place as the Democratic number one frontrunner, even as the previous vp has observed his toughen amongst black electorate fall.

The new survey, launched via Emerson College Polling on Wednesday morning discovered the Vermont senator had 29 % toughen amongst number one electorate, a two-point build up on his efficiency within the pollster’s January survey.

Biden fell 8 issues to 2d position within the ballot, with best 22 % of polled Democrat electorate backing the ex-vice president.

While he nonetheless leads on toughen amongst minority electorate, Biden has observed his toughen drop from 41.2 % within the January Emerson ballot to 28.eight % this month.

The former vp’s score amongst all non-white electorate stands at 28 %, whilst 22 % again his modern rival Sanders.

Sen. Bernie Sanders participates in a “March to the Polls” February 15, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

In a observation launched with the brand new polling effects, Emerson College Polling director Spencer Kimball mentioned: “Sanders continues to construct upon his base and has solidified his place as the frontrunner.

“Biden has misplaced toughen, particularly amongst African-Americans, which now opens the door for Bloomberg, perhaps Buttigieg and even Klobuchar to win over the average voter and grow to be the opposite to Sanders going into Super Tuesday.”

Biden’s closest average rival and previous New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg boosted his score within the Emerson ballot via seven issues, taking him into 3rd position with 14 % of Democrats backing him.

Sanders Leads via Double Digits in 2 National Poll Ahead of Nevada Caucuses

The billionaire’s surge within the ballot got here at the price of Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who’s now in fourth position with simply 12 % toughen for her number one marketing campaign.

Her colleague Sen. Amy Klobuchar and previous South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg each polled at unmarried digits, in spite of sturdy showings within the first two nominating races. Eight % of polled Democrats subsidized Buttigieg whilst simply 6 % mentioned they supported Klobuchar.

Somewhat greater than part of all Democratic number one electorate (52 %) mentioned that they had settled on their most popular candidate, that means 48 % are nonetheless susceptible to transfer their toughen.

On best of getting essentially the most dedicated number one supporters, consistent with the Emerson ballot, Sanders was once additionally the one Democrat discovered to overcome President Donald Trump in head-to-head polling that didn’t come with Sen. Warren.

Asked in the event that they most popular Sanders or Trump heading towards the 2020 election, 51 % of surveyed electorate mentioned they subsidized the Vermont senator, whilst 49 % opted for the president.

President Trump gained via the similar 51 % to 49 % margin when pitted in opposition to Buttigieg, Bloomberg and Klobuchar, and he beat Biden with 52 % of the projected vote.

The Emerson College ballot was once carried out between February 16 and February 18 with a pattern measurement of one,250 registered electorate. Its margin of error stands at 2.7 share issues.