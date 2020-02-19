Bernie Sanders Interrupted by Topless Female Anti-Dairy Protesters at Campaign Event for Second Day in a Row

Anti-dairy protesters from the activist staff Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) interrupted a marketing campaign tournament held by Democratic presidential candidate Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders in Richmond, California on Monday. Two of the protesters had been topless ladies who had the word “Let Dairy Die” written throughout their chests. Security got rid of the topless protester from the development.

DxE held a an identical protest Sunday at a Sanders rally in Carson City, Nevada, all through which 3 ladies had been arrested for indecent publicity after pouring pretend blood from milk cartons on themselves.

These protests come as Sanders campaigns in the times sooner than the Nevada caucuses, scheduled to happen Saturday, and the California presidential number one, anticipated to occur in March.

According to a press unencumber from DxE, Sanders has a “decades-long legislative history of protecting the dairy industry.”

“We’re asking Bernie to stop propping up the cruel dairy industry. I have been to Vermont dairy farms and seen the animal abuse firsthand, piles of dead cows and baby cows chained in below-freezing weather,” stated protester and DxE investigator Christina Liu.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks all through a marketing campaign tournament on February 17, 2020 in Richmond, California.

Justin Sullivan/Getty

Formed in San Francisco in 2013, DxE adheres to a non-violent technique to its activism which incorporates releasing animals sooner than they’re slaughtered.

“We have a bold vision to change the world for animals in one human generation,” reads the DxE web site. “We reject the speciesism that enables the mass torture and killing of nonhuman animals and the blatant disregard for their home—our planet—as well as the unjust and oppressive institutions and ideologies that harm all animals.”

“I voted for Bernie and genuinely want to help Bernie and help animals,” Liu advised Newsweek in a observation Tuesday. “When I looked into the eyes of a scared baby calf all alone at a freezing Vermont dairy farm, I saw someone who needed help. And Bernie has dedicated his life to fighting for those in need.”

“But when it comes to the dairy industry,” Liu endured, “not only does Bernie support indefensible handouts to millionaires and billionaires, but also the campaign has ignored our requests for dialogue, literally for years. And now, they’ve even taken to arresting peaceful activists at his events.”

DxE stated it plans to “continue our campaign urging Bernie to disavow dairy and animal agriculture subsidies, and to invest in superior plant-based alternatives.”

“We also have protested many other presidential candidates in the past, including Donald Trump, Chris Christie, and Hillary Clinton, and intend to do so in the future,” the observation endured.

As senator, Sanders presented legislature in 2018 to offer emergency monetary aid to dairy farmers each in Vermont and around the nation.

“This is a crisis,” Sanders stated in a press unencumber. “Hard-working farmers are losing their livelihoods, their homes and their way of life. And, as farms disappear, so do the businesses and jobs they support. And so does Vermont’s iconic working landscape, as dairy farming still accounts for 80 percent of all farmland in our state.”