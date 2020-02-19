Bernie Sanders Campaign Says Asking For His Health Records is a ‘Smear’ Like Birtherism

You may assume it’s now not too large of an ask to look complete clinical information from Sen. Bernie Sanders, the 78-year-old possible president who suffered from a center assault simply months in the past, particularly as he promised “full disclosure” of his clinical historical past in an interview remaining yr.

But, now not handiest has he did not fulfil that promise up to now, his marketing campaign group is now condemning other folks for soliciting for that knowledge—and showing to invent clinical issues for rival Democratic applicants.

In an interview with CNN’s New Day on Wednesday morning, the marketing campaign’s nationwide press secretary, Briahna Joy Gray, when compared requests for her boss’s complete clinical information to the birtherism assaults volleyed at former President Barack Obama. She additionally claimed that fellow candidate Mike Bloomberg has suffered from “heart attacks” previously.

While Bloomberg has launched clinical knowledge confirming he underwent a coronary stent placement in 2000 for a blocked artery, and that he has an abnormal heartbeat, that is now not a center assault. It’s now not transparent what knowledge Gray has based totally her declare on.

Asked if other folks deserve to grasp extra about Sanders’s well being, Gray stated: “I think the American people deserve to know exactly as much as every other candidate has released in this race currently and historically. What you’re seeing right now is really reminiscent of some of the smear and scepticism campaigns that have been run against a lot of different candidates in the past, questioning where they’re from and aspects of their lineage.”

The press secretary went on: “It’s really telling, given that none of the same concern is being demonstrated for Michael Bloomberg, who’s the same age as Bernie Sanders and has suffered heart attacks in the past.”

Gray’s rejection of the speculation of liberating complete clinical information comes the day after Sanders used to be requested about it.

He advised a CNN the city corridor that his marketing campaign had already launched 3 “rather detailed” letters testifying to his well being, and stated that he’s “comfortable” with the extent of data launched. He additionally stated, if somebody has any considerations about his well being, they will have to sign up for him at the marketing campaign and “I’ll let you introduce me to the three or four rallies a day that we do.”

Sanders used to be rushed to health center after struggling a center assault in October 2019 following a Las Vegas fundraiser. He remained hospitalized for 2 days after which returned house to recuperate, sooner than he went again to the marketing campaign path about two weeks after the incident.

In an interview with CNN in a while after the incident, he stated: “The people do have a right to know about the health of a senator, somebody who’s running for president of the United States—full disclosure.”