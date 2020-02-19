Bernie Kerik Was as Corrupt as They Come, Just Like Trump
To be truthful to President Trump, former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik didn’t do anything else he himself has no longer lengthy been accused of doing as an issue of regimen.
All Kerik did used to be lie, evade taxes, consort with organized-crime varieties, use public place of business to hunt monetary praise, make false statements to banks, gin up charitable contributions, and impede justice.
Why shouldn’t Trump pardon Kerik?