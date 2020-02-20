Ben Affleck Gets Candid About His Alcoholism and the ‘Biggest Regret’ of His Life

Substance use problems may run deep in Ben Affleck’s circle of relatives tree—however nevertheless, it wasn’t simple for the actor to confess he had a ingesting downside.

“It took me a long time to fundamentally, deeply, without a hint of doubt, admit to myself that I am an alcoholic,” Ben Affleck informed The New York Times in a contemporary interview, which is value studying in complete. “The next drink will not be different.”

Affleck’s father didn’t get sober till he used to be 19. His aunt used to be hooked on heroin, and each he and his brother, Casey, have handled ingesting issues. Affleck himself has been to rehab 3 times, maximum lately in 2018. “Relapse is embarrassing, obviously,” he informed the Times. “I wish it didn’t happen. I really wish it wasn’t on the internet for my kids to see. Jen and I did our best to address it and be honest.”

Speaking about his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, with whom he stocks 3 kids, Affleck mentioned, “The biggest regret of my life is this divorce. Shame is really toxic. There is no positive byproduct of shame. It’s just stewing in a toxic, hideous feeling of low self-worth and self-loathing.”

Affleck’s public symbol has been in flux for years. In 2015 he and Garner introduced they have been getting a divorce amid a scandal as he batted away rumors of his affair with their nanny. A 12 months later Garner gave an interview to Vanity Fair, during which she infamously mentioned, “He can cast quite a shadow.” That identical 12 months, as Affleck started selling Batman vs. Superman, a Simon & Garfunkel-assisted “Sad Affleck” meme started—a story that persevered for years later on. Then in 2017, Affleck discovered himself accused of groping by way of a couple of ladies. He apologized for one of the claims on Twitter and mentioned it quickly after throughout an look on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the place he mentioned, “What I was accused of by a woman was touching her breast while I gave her a hug. I don’t remember it, but I absolutely apologize for it. I certainly don’t think she’s lying or making it up.”

The actor additionally mentioned with the Times his resolution to drop out of The Batman, which Affleck used to be at the start slated to each superstar in and direct. (Matt Reeves will now direct and Robert Pattinson will superstar.) The hard shoot for Justice League and worry for his well-being helped persuade him to position the function in the back of him: “I showed somebody The Batman script,” Affleck remembers in the interview. “They said, ‘I think the script is good. I also think you’ll drink yourself to death if you go through what you just went through again.’”

During his interview with the Times, Affleck paused after discussing the revel in of disgrace. Then he persevered: “It’s not particularly healthy for me to obsess over the failures—the relapses—and beat myself up,” he mentioned. “I have certainly made mistakes. I have certainly done things that I regret. But you’ve got to pick yourself up, learn from it, learn some more, try to move forward.”