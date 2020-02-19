Ben Affleck Advised to Step Away From ‘The Batman,’ Here’s Why He Gave Up Playing the Caped Crusader

Ben Affleck has shed some mild on his go out from The Batman.

In an interview with The New York Times that lined the highs and lows of previous few years of Affleck’s existence, he defined why he left 2021’s The Batman. He used to be initially slated to direct and famous person in the venture, which had the Caped Crusader face off towards Deathstroke.

Between his divorce from Jennifer Garner and his fight with alcoholism, the actor went via a tricky stretch enjoying and getting ready for The Batman. The film used to be one casualty, as used to be a script that the actor used as the explanation why to go away the venture. Affleck spread out about the script for the unmade movie, which used to be co-written via Chris Terrio and Geoff Johns.

“I showed somebody The Batman script,” Affleck mentions, “They said, ‘I think the script is good. I also think you’ll drink yourself to death if you go through what you just went through again.”

When Affleck signed on to Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2013, enthusiasts felt he would play Bruce Wayne on movie for the foreseeable long term. With a solo movie and more than one team-up films in construction, issues gave the impression to were going neatly for the actor. Then his non-public {and professional} existence stuck up with him.

Professionally, Justice League, his ultimate day out as the Dark Knight, went via a barrage of reshoots, and studio-mandated chopping. The actor used to be visibly no longer the identical in the new sequences; the movie in the end flopped, and far of the momentum DC had on movie used to be misplaced.

It is essential to observe that Affleck signed on in particular to play Zack Snyder’s imaginative and prescient of Batman. The pitch to Affleck consisted of Batman v Superman, a couple of Justice League motion pictures, an possibility for a solo day out and a few cameos. But when Snyder left the directing tasks for Justice League due to the passing of his daughter, issues began to trade. In November 2019, Affleck expressed his enhance for the director’s liberating the Snyder Cut of Justice League, the 214-minute unique movie, which might indubitably comprise extra of Ben Affleck’s Batman.

Ben Affleck as Batman in ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’

Warner Bros / Clay Enos

In January 2017, Affleck determined to no longer direct The Batman, which led to the hiring of Matt Reeves. In July 2017, Reeves moved clear of the unique script. So it wasn’t a surprise to maximum when Affleck formally hand over the position of Batman ultimate yr.

Despite leaving the position, Affleck has expressed his enhance to Reeves on Twitter, who in the end forged Robert Pattinson.

“Excited for #TheBatman in Summer 2021 and to see @MattReevesLA’s vision come to life.”