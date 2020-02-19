Bear Grylls fan uses skills learnt from show to survive five days lost in blistering Australian wilderness heat





A YOUNG lady who used to be discovered clinging to a slim ledge after lasting FIVE days by myself in the Aussie jungle has credited her survival to Bear Grylls’s TV displays.

Yang Chen, 26, from China, used her wisdom of bushcraft programmes to feed and hydrate herself in the unforgiving wilderness.

The pupil become separated from her skilled mountain climbing spouse on Wednesday ultimate week whilst mountain climbing over boulders in the rainforests of the Gold Coast south of Brisbane.

Yang, who attends a college in Queensland, attempted strolling again to the auto park however panicked when the monitor she used to be following ended.

Authorities feared she had died in the rugged stipulations made worse through searing 31C heat and up to date flooding.

Rescuers started looking for a frame believing the green hiker should have drowned in the waterways swollen through the floods.

However, Yang survived the use of tactics she has realized from tv displays comparable to Born Survivor: Bear Grylls and used to be discovered alive 300 metres from the place she used to be ultimate observed.

She used to be noticed through a helicopter after mountain climbing 30 metres onto a slim ledge above a waterfall.

The Chinese-born pupil says she slept in caves for five nights and snacked on wild berries.

She additionally crammed a plastic bottle from a contemporary water circulate – one thing professionals consider stored her alive.

However, a 9News reporter has stated that assets in the rescue workforce are sceptical of Yang’s tale.

They say the 26-year-old used to be in outstanding situation for somebody who used to be lacking in the wilderness for five days.

In truth, the coed used to be discovered close to a plantation – on the other hand she claims she had lost her cell phone and used to be unaware that she used to be shut to protection.

Mitch Gray, senior sergeant from Queensland water police, stated if Yang had now not been close to a water provide she would have no doubt perished in the tough wilderness.

He instructed the Gold Coast Bulletin: “If she hadn’t stayed close to a water provide I’m relatively assured on Sunday she wouldn’t had been alive, or a minimum of in the situation we discovered her.

“She mentioned she’d watched the wildlife survival TV shows and thought to apply some of that stuff.”

Speaking concerning the rescue from the slim ledge, he stated: “She used to be requested to take a seat nonetheless whilst a police rescue workforce scaled a deadly rock face to achieve her.

“Our guys were very nervous. She was on the edge of a cliff, so she looked very unsteady on her feet.”

According to Tim Brailsford, vice-chancellor of Bond University, the 26-year-old phoned her folks to tell them she used to be nonetheless alive.

He stated: “Yang and I phoned her parents in China who were ecstatic with the news, and overwhelmed with gratitude.”

