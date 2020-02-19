World 

Barney Frank Says Democratic Primary Voters Are the Problem in the 2020 Election

Former Rep. Barney Frank (D-MA) is feeling angsty about the present state of the Democratic presidential number one and he believes that the electorate are a large a part of the downside. 

The ever loquacious Massachusetts Democrat stated in an interview on Friday that he used to be disturbed through the stage to which the citizens appeared so simply wooed through applicants who have been keen to spend gobs of cash on tv ads. 

“It’s troubling,” Frank advised The Daily Beast. “Both [Mike] Bloomberg and [Tom] Steyer. People always forget, the voters are really at the center of this. I’m disturbed that Steyer’s getting a lot of votes in South Carolina because people who obviously know nothing about him—what is there to know?—are influenced by the ads.”

