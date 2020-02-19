Axminster Carpets collapses into administration

Image copyright

Axminster Carpets has collapsed into administration after weeks of looking to protected a rescue deal.

The 265-year-old company, provider of carpets to the Royal Family, appointed Duff & Phelps as directors on Wednesday.

It is the second one time the corporate has long gone into administration in seven years.

In 2013, Axminster Carpets used to be purchased via a consortium led via non-public investor Stephen Boyd.

A majority of the 90 staff primarily based on the company’s headquarters in Devon were made redundant, despite the fact that a handful of workforce were stored on to finish current orders.

Axminster Carpets: Carpet maker seeks rescue deal ‘Help us or you can kill the High Street’

The origins of the posh carpet maker will also be traced again to Thomas Whitty, who started making carpets and rugs available in the market the town of Axminster in 1755, the use of what turned into referred to as the Axminster means of weaving.

The circle of relatives company went into chapter 11 within the 1830s, however the custom used to be revived within the the town in 1937, when Harry Dutfield, the son of a Glasgow carpet dressmaker, based the present corporate.

The first carpets had been purchased via the likes of King George III and Queen Charlotte, who visited the manufacturing unit. Today, Axminster’s luxurious carpets will also be discovered at Clarence House, the Brighton Pavilion and Twickenham Stadium.

“Despite a number of expressions of interest no acceptable offer for the core carpet business has been received, leaving no option but to appoint administrators while the remaining options are explored,” mentioned Benjamin Wiles, a joint administrator at Duff & Phelps.

“We are continuing to explore all potential options for all or part of the remaining business and assets including the historic brand name itself.”