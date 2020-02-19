At Debate, Bloomberg Must Answer for Muslim Surveillance Program

Michael Bloomberg has deservedly been at the receiving finish of a deluge of tricky questions on his racist “stop and frisk” coverage that he vocally defended as mayor of New York City. This program was once in the long run deemed unconstitutional by way of a federal pass judgement on, however now not ahead of over five million black and Latino New Yorkers have been stopped by way of the NYPD right through the 12-year duration this system was once in position. And worse, because the ACLU notes, “Nearly 90 percent of young black and Latino men stopped were innocent.”

Since working for the 2020 Democratic nomination for President, then again, Bloomberg has public apologized for this program. In truth, days in the past at the marketing campaign trial he declared, “I deeply regret the abuse of police practice called stop and frisk,” including, “I didn’t understand then the unintended pain it was causing to young black and brown families and their kids.”

It’s clearly as much as the black and brown communities to make a decision if this apology is trustworthy and if they’re going to give a boost to him. But any other neighborhood was once illegally and unjustly profiled by way of Bloomberg when he was once mayor but it’s hardly ever raised within the media. I’m speaking the Muslims of New York City, whom Bloomberg directed be surveilled in all spaces of our lives just because for our religion. Nothing extra. (Unsurprisingly, Donald Trump has previously praised Bloomberg’s unlawful surveillance of Muslims.)