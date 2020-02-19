Amelia Bambridge’s brother saw pics of backpacker’s dead body on Instagram before family even confirmed she was dead

Her brother Harry, who lives and works in LA, has spoken of his grief at having discovered pictures of her body uploaded onto Instagram before he have been in a position to spot her.

He is now caution others concerning the hidden risks of travelling and says that they’ll by no means know what in reality took place on the evening of her disappearance.

The 28-year-old from Worthing, West Sussex, informed the Sun Online: “She was the extra smart one of the family, I believe that’s why it makes it extra stunning.

“Me and my dad went and known her on the primary police station. When I confirmed it was her, I then broke the inside track to my mum.

“Pictures of her have been leaked on-line, officers that picked her up launched them before she had even been taken off the boat.

“They have been posted onto social media before me and pa had even observed her.

“She was nonetheless on the water and images of her body have been all over the place the web. I was getting messages from again in the United Kingdom, announcing sorry and RIP.

“We hadn’t even identified her yet.”

He describes how his devastated family would possibly by no means know what result in her dying that evening after pals stated they concept she had left to go back to Nest Beach Club hostel.

Construction employee Harry stated: “There isn’t any proof to signify anything has took place, the publish mortem is the one factor to head off.

“It doesn’t absolutely make sense, I don’t suppose it ever will as a result of of the cases of it.

“The factor that hurts probably the most is that she isn’t residing the existence she will have to have lived.

“Not knowing what she was going to end up doing, who she would have met, that’s not going to happen for her.”

HIDDEN DANGERS