Amelia Bambridge’s brother saw pics of backpacker’s dead body on Instagram before family even confirmed she was dead

THE BROTHER of British backpacker, Amelia Bambridge, who drowned after disappearing from a seashore birthday celebration in Cambodia, has spoken of his heartbreak after finding footage of her dead body on-line.
The 21-year-old went lacking on October 24, remaining 12 months, while travelling to the vacationer island of Koh Rong, however unfortunately seven days later her body was discovered 62 miles off the coast close to the Thai border.
Her brother Harry, who lives and works in LA, has spoken of his grief at having discovered pictures of her body uploaded onto Instagram before he have been in a position to spot her.
He is now caution others concerning the hidden risks of travelling and says that they’ll by no means know what in reality took place on the evening of her disappearance.
The 28-year-old from Worthing, West Sussex, informed the Sun Online: “She was the extra smart one of the family, I believe that’s why it makes it extra stunning.
“Me and my dad went and known her on the primary police station. When I confirmed it was her, I then broke the inside track to my mum.
“Pictures of her have been leaked on-line, officers that picked her up launched them before she had even been taken off the boat.
“They have been posted onto social media before me and pa had even observed her.
“She was nonetheless on the water and images of her body have been all over the place the web. I was getting messages from again in the United Kingdom, announcing sorry and RIP.
“We hadn’t even identified her yet.”
He describes how his devastated family would possibly by no means know what result in her dying that evening after pals stated they concept she had left to go back to Nest Beach Club hostel.
Construction employee Harry stated: “There isn’t any proof to signify anything has took place, the publish mortem is the one factor to head off.
“It doesn’t absolutely make sense, I don’t suppose it ever will as a result of of the cases of it.
“The factor that hurts probably the most is that she isn’t residing the existence she will have to have lived.
“Not knowing what she was going to end up doing, who she would have met, that’s not going to happen for her.”
HIDDEN DANGERS
Harry additionally spoke concerning the seedy underworld younger backpackers face while travelling and warned that despite the fact that idyllic vacationer spots appear to be ‘paradise’ the actual risks don’t seem to be at all times obvious.
He stated: “There is so much of issues going on on those islands, I won 1000’s of messages on social media concerning the protection of travellers.
“It is being brushed below the carpet, other folks would possibly suppose they’re secure however the actual message is that it’s not what you suppose it’s.
“It seems like paradise whilst you see the seashore however issues pass on at the back of the scenes which locals don’t seem to be open about, they don’t wish to break the tourism business there.
“They won’t broadcast the fact that there are potential rapists on the island because no one would want to go.”
Her stunning dying follows that of a number of different younger British backpackers in New Zealand, Peru and Canada in recent times, because the World Health Organisation, or WHO, says rising proof displays that younger adults are extra in danger of being excited about violence, highway site visitors injuries and drowning when travelling.
Data confirmed that highway site visitors injuries have been the commonest motive of dying amongst travellers with a better chance of the ones going on in low and middle-income nations equivalent to Cambodia, Vietnam the Philippines.
The WHO additionally warns travellers concerning the dangers taken when swimming in coastal waters, freshwater lakes and rivers in addition to swimming swimming pools. It is estimated that 300,000 deaths are brought about by way of drowning each and every 12 months.
In June, Elizabeth Orchard, 25, fell right into a 650toes prime waterfall on the Yanachaga-Chemillen nationwide park in Peru.
She was mountaineering by myself within the far off area when she plunged into the remoted ravine.
Two British sisters, Beth Anderson, 24, Izzy Squire, 19, and their buddy, Christian Sloan, 24, have been travelling in Vietnam once they drowned in fast-moving water close to a waterfall in February 2016.
The team have been collaborating in a guided excursion once they have been stuck in robust currents.
Data additionally confirmed that the danger of being stuck up in violence was considerably upper whilst travelling in another country with round 600,000 murders happening the world over each and every 12 months.
Back in July, Chynna Deese and her Australian boyfriend, Lucas Fowler, 23, have been discovered dead on the Alaska Highway, in Canada.
It sparked a well-liked manhunt after police hunted two suspects, Kam McLeoad and Bryer Schmegelsky, however the pair took their very own lives before they have been stuck.
Grace Millane, a 22-year-old scholar from Essex, was additionally discovered murdered on the outskirts of Auckland, New Zealand, in December 2018.
‘SHE WAS GONE’
Harry spoke about rising up with Amelia at their house in West Sussex and describes how the shy younger lady grew up into hardworking lady, finishing a three-year banking apprenticeship and incomes the money she had to pass travelling.
He stated: “She stored all her cash. She sought after to do a little of travelling, to peer some of the arena.
“She lasted a couple of weeks, after which she was long gone.
“She confirmed an pastime in travelling over the previous few years, whilst you reside in a small the city you become bored, She sought after to unfold her wings.
“She went to discuss with our dad in Vietnam, she spent two weeks with him after which began in Phnom Peng and made quite a bit of pals.
“She was having a great time, I spoke together with her and she was playing herself.
“She was massively sensible. She knew how to look after herself, even when we found her bag she had all the stuff she needed and was well prepared.”
Harry talks concerning the second he was informed by way of his sister that Amelia have been lacking for 48 hours and the way he took section within the determined seek to search out her.
He stated: “My middle sank. It was simply disbelief, feeling helpless, I may just listen mum in tears within the background.
“By the time I were given there on Sunday evening, the police have been there in search of her.
“I were given the remaining ferry to the island, it was surreal to be in search of her. There have been no feelings, it was about being as sharp and as switched on as I may just to search out her.
“There was no cast proof to guide us down one trail, which was the hardest factor.
“It actually felt as though she had vanished, one minute she was there and the following she wasn’t.
Days later Amelia’s body was tragically found out floating within the sea close to the Thai border after police confirmed her dying was the outcome of unintentional drowning.
Harry stated: “Finding the bag, for me was the instant that I believed ‘one thing is in reality now not proper right here’ as a result of she would by no means depart her bag like that.
“It had such a lot stuff in it, her telephone, her pockets. All the issues you want to live to tell the tale.
“It made me be expecting the worst.
“They told us that they had found a body in the water but and at that stage, they were quite confident it was her.”
Amelia was laid to relaxation in November remaining 12 months, surrounded by way of her family and pals after her body was was purchased house to the United Kingdom.
Her family at the moment are grieving the loss of their daughter and sister and however say they’re proud that she went on to ‘persue her goals’.
“I’ll keep in mind her for being so glad, type.
“She sought after to head travelling, she labored arduous and earnt the cash to head. She did it the precise approach.
“Its exchange my outlook on existence, that existence is treasured and brutal, dying will also be simply across the nook for some of us. It can occur within the blink of a watch.
“If you going travelling, have your wits about you and go with friends. You may have done your research but what it may not be true.”
Advice for Brits backpacking in another country from the Lucie Blackman accept as true with
- A flashy dresser or one this is too informal will mark you as a vacationer. Dress conservatively and don’t put on dear jewelry.
- Take the minimal quantity of valuables on your go back and forth and imagine splitting cash into two wallets. Avoid storing them in out of doors wallet and purses.
- Make further photocopies of your passport, trip paperwork and bank cards. Leave one photocopy with pals or family at house.
- Do your analysis. You are topic to the regulations and customs of the rustic you’re visiting so be told up to you’ll previously.
- Backpackers have a tendency to search out rooms as they pass alongside and due to this fact can’t be accounted for will have to one thing pass fallacious. Make certain you stay family and pals up to date with the place you’re.
- Always be certain your trip insurance coverage covers the entirety you intend to do. Health insurance coverage does now not duvet the clinical evacuation from far off nations or the place clinical facilites are insufficient so imagine buying a momentary well being and emergency coverage.
TRAVEL ADVICE
Although many of the ones travelling in another country go back house with out a issues, recommendation to lend a hand younger Brits keep secure is given out by way of the World Health Organisation and the Foreign place of work.
A spokesman Lucie Blackman Trust, a charity that helps British Victims in another country, stated: “Many 1000’s of Brits pass backpacking annually, and of route an enormous majority of the ones go back safely.
“There are steps other folks can take to stick as secure as conceivable when in another country.
“Key issues come with thorough analysis into the spaces you’re travelling to, the use of the Foreign Office site nation guides, and your individual analysis.
“Read the Lucie Blackman Trust site for plenty of pointers.
“Make certain that any person is aware of the place you’re, and the place you’re going. When any person does pass lacking, having a correct concept of the place they have been heading permits fast deployment of rescue efforts.
“Travelling with any person else is regularly a in reality amusing approach to discover, and you’ll lend a hand each and every different out if the rest is going fallacious.
“Be mindful that the entirety is other. You can’t depend on the similar strengthen to be had at house if you end up travelling.
“Police and clinical services and products might not be anyplace close to what you want, being mindful of that is important.
“The Lucie Blackman Trust has huge experience of missing person cases overseas. Travellers and their families can contact the charity via its website, www.lbtrust.org, for specific advice.”