Amari Cooper Says Rumor Of His Shooting Is ‘Fake News,’ ‘Everything Good Over Here’

Dallas Cowboys’ Amari Cooper Confirms Rumor of His Shooting is False

Ronald Martinez/Getty

Dallas Cowboys’ extensive receiver Amari Cooper answered to false experiences that he were shot in a Dallas automobile parking space by way of posting am Instagram tale on Wednesday afternoon.

“That was fake news y’all, everything good over here,” Cooper wrote on his account.

Amari Cooper’s Instagram tale confirming experiences of his taking pictures to be false

Amari Cooper/Amari Cooper

Cooper become a topic of outrage after a false file was once posted to Twitter, claiming that the pro athlete were shot in a Dallas parking storage. The tweet, which was once posted by way of the Twitter account The Offseason and has since been deleted learn, “BREAKING NEWS: Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper shot in a parking garage in Dallas area. Coopers health is known, will follow with updates.”

Shortly after the submit won consideration on-line, the Dallas Police Department tweeted that it was once unfaithful and that that they had discovered no “validity” within the file.

“There has been a tweet going viral that Amari Cooper has been shot in the Dallas area. We have NOT found any validity to that tweet occurring in the city of #Dallas. At this time, there has been NO shooting incident occurring in the city of Dallas,” the police division wrote.

There has been a tweet going viral that Amari Cooper has been shot within the Dallas space. We have NOT discovered any validity to that tweet happening within the town of #Dallas. At this time, there was NO taking pictures incident happening within the town of Dallas. @ChiefHallDPD

— Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) February 19, 2020

Additionally, former Cowboys’ extensive receiver Dez Bryant extensively utilized Twitter to verify that the taking pictures rumor was once false.

“This world have some real messed up folks in it…coop just text me…I don’t get it…why would anybody start a rumor like that?? Weirdos seriously,” Bryant wrote.

This global have some actual tousled people in it… coop simply textual content me… I donât get it.. why would anyone get started a rumor like that?? Weirdos critically

— Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) February 19, 2020

Cowboys beat creator Michael Gehlken, who writes for The Dallas Morning News, additionally tweeted concerning the false file, writing, “A source close to Cowboys WR Amari Cooper characterized this same rumor as “100% faux information.”

Gehlken additionally famous that the Frisco County Police Department, which operates within the Dallas-Forth Worth metroplex, additionally answered to the rumor, mentioning, “We’re seeing the same thing, but there’s nothing like that.”

Frisco police spokesman at the rumor: “We’re seeing the same thing, but there’s nothing like that.”

— Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) February 19, 2020

Cooper first joined the Cowboys after being traded by way of the Oakland Raiders right through the 2018 season. During the 2018 season, he best performed 9 video games however compiled 725 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Cooper was once named to the NFL’s Pro-Bowl for the 2018 season.

During the 2019 season, Cooper was once in a position to play all 16 video games and completed with a couple of career-high stats. He gathered 1,189 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 119 objectives. He was once named to the NFL’s Pro-Bowl as soon as once more for his efficiency.

Despite his excessive degree of play right through his two seasons with the Cowboys, Cooper is about to develop into an unrestricted loose agent on March 18. The Cowboys may signal him to a freelance extension or position a franchise tag on him, which might bind him to the staff for three hundred and sixty five days. If the Cowboys make a decision to let him pass, Cooper may develop into a goal for different NFL groups.