A-Ha’s “Take On Me” Becomes the Second ’80s Video to Break 1 Billion YouTube Views

On Wednesday, A-ha’s “Take On Me” was the 2nd track video from the ’80s to cross a billion perspectives on YouTube, after Guns N’ Roses’ “Sweet Child O’Mine.”

In a tweet, the band thanked their enthusiasts for serving to the video hit the billion perspectives milestone.

The iconic video was once directed through Steve Barron, who additionally directed movies for traditional songs like Toto’s “Africa” and Eddy Grant’s “Electric Avenue.” He went on to direct seven extra movies for A-ha. According to Entertainment Weekly, the video took 4 months to create, with illustrator Mike Patterson developing 3,000 sketches for the video.

The Norwegian synth-pop staff’s video, at first launched in 1985, has transported audience to an imaginative international the place each animation and live-action movie meet. The following yr, the video gained six MTV Video Music Awards, together with Best New Artist in a Video and Viewer’s Choice.

In a 2019 making-of video about the tune and video, the participants of A-ha spoke about the tune’s endurance. Vocalist Morten Harket chalked up the tune’s persevered reputation to its “buoyant melancholy” and honesty. “Melancholy is about things that are valuable to you,” he mentioned. “I think it’s a genuine piece.”

Keane drummer Richard Hughes added that the video does not simply get performs for the visible, however as a result of it’s “brilliant music, and that’s never going to change.”

The tune has been lined through numerous artists in numerous types, and the video has been parodied and impressed numerous movies to observe.

In a season 4 episode of Family Guy, Chris Griffin reveals himself transported into the track video’s iconic animated sequences whilst going to get milk.

In 2013, a Volkswagen advert paid tribute to the video. The advert confirmed a person envisioning himself in the track video whilst using a Volkswagen. The video cuts away to divulge the guy doodling identical illustrations, whilst making a song the tune’s refrain.

Many artists who’ve lined the tune additionally launched movies that paid tribute to the iconic video.

English comic Harry Hill parodied the authentic video through a near-perfect reconstruction, with the exception of the comedian introduced sausages and utensils to the leading edge.

When Weezer lined the tune for his or her 2019 Teal self-titled album, they recruited Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard and his band Calpurnia to play a tender model of frontman Rivers Cuomo and his band. Mimicking the taste of the authentic video, a mullet-sporting Wolfhard shoots a track video together with his band.

Keyboardist Magne Furuholmen mentioned that he is keen on Weezer’s tackle the video and tune. “The Weezer thing is almost like a remake of the song and the video for a young generation,” he mentioned in the making-of video. “I loved Stranger Things. So, there’s already a lot of things I already like about the idea. I thought Weezer’s a cool outfit.”

Comedian Brian Posehn additionally incorporated a steel model of the monitor on his 2020 comedy album Grandpa Metal, that includes Anthrax’s Scott Ian, Fall Out Boy’s Joe Trohman, Dethklok’s Brendon Small, and Death Angel’s Rob Cavestany with visitor vocals from Testament’s Chuck Billy, Exodus’ Steve “Zetro” Souza, and Huntress’ Jill Janus.

The tune has been featured in many alternative films and TV displays, with covers and other variations of the tune showing in La La Land, Deadpool 2, and This is 40.

Some covers of the tune have turn out to be well-known in their very own proper. Ska-punk band Reel Big Fish’s in style duvet model was once incorporated in the BASEketball soundtrack.

British musician Aqualung lined the monitor for the season 10 finale of Grey’s Anatomy.

The file’s manufacturer Alan Tarney summed up A-ha’s legacy and the way the video will undergo. “It has a universally appealing riff. The video has enhanced it greatly,” he mentioned. “Everybody seems to love it, and it’s just gone on and on. It’s timeless.”

Magne Furuholmen, Pal Waaktaar-Savoy and Morten Harket of A-ha attends a press convention at Nordische Botschaften on September 12, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. The trio’s iconic “Take On Me” handed a billion perspectives on YouTube on Wednesday.

Sebastian Reuter/Getty