YouTuber Jake Paul Criticized For Tweeting ‘Anxiety is Created by You’

YouTuber Jake Paul is going through grievance after an obvious motivational Twitter message, wherein he tweeted “anxiety is created by you,” gave the impression to backfire on Monday.

Paul wrote on Monday: “Remember anxiousness is created by you

“Sometimes you gotta let existence play out and remind your self to feel free & that the solutions will come.”

The tweet, which since seems to were deleted, persevered: “Chill your thoughts out

“Go for a stroll

“Talk to a chum.”

Cameron Dallas cured my despair.

Jake Paul cured my anxiousness.

Who wishes psychological well being consultants if you have those trained idols? ð %.twitter.com/F1jHCjIqO2

— Damon Fizzyâ (@deefizzy) February 18, 2020

But the message briefly earned scorn and mock, with Twitter customers calling Paul out over insensitive recommendation on complicated psychological well being problems.

“All of us are gettin cured of our anxiety disorders from jake paul’s tweet tonight… honestly a revolutionary moment,” wrote one individual.

all folks are gettin cured of our anxiousness problems from jake paulâs tweet this night… truthfully a innovative second

— taylor nicole dean (@taylorndean) February 18, 2020

“I really can’t believe in 2020 we have Jake Paul of all people telling the masses that mental illness isn’t real. I need a nap,” stated any other Twitter person.

I in point of fact canât imagine in 2020 we’ve got Jake Paul of all folks telling the loads that psychological sickness isnât actual. I want a nap.

— Loey ð (@Loeybug) February 18, 2020

“If Jake Paul and my anxiety were drowning and i could only save one, I’d save jake paul, because my anxiety is all in my head & i can just go outside and take a walk,” added but someone else.

If Jake Paul and my anxiousness had been drowning and that i may just handiest save one, Iâd save jake paul, as a result of my anxiousness is all in my head & i will simply move outdoor and take a stroll. ðð¯

— Kalei (@KaleiRenay) February 18, 2020

In protection of his put up, Paul, 23, tweeted Monday evening: “Everyone clowning my tweet but it’s now spreading more awareness about anxiety which i didn’t even know was a thing till I was 18 but had it my whole life & never knew how to deal with it.”

everybody clowning my tweet however itâs now spreading extra consciousness about anxiousness which i didnât even know was once a factor until I used to be 18 however had it my entire existence & by no means knew how you can handle itð¤·ð¼ââï¸

if u assume u have it or wanna handle it take a look at studying thisðð¼https://t.co/orknebThfw

— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 18, 2020

Earlier on Monday, the YouTube superstar, who has 3.7 million fans on Twitter and just about 20 million subscribers on YouTube, had retweeted more than a few suicide intervention hotlines to his enthusiasts.

Paul, whose older brother is YouTuber Logan Paul, has made headlines in contemporary weeks following his separation from web persona Tana Mongeau in early January.

In an Instagram put up pronouncing the break up, Paul shared a photograph of himself and Mongeau, at the side of their canine Thor, and wrote: “As Tana and I sit next to each other writing captions about taking a break we’re literally laughing at how crazy and stupid the past couple months have been and cracking jokes at how silly this all seems. I’m keeping custody of Thor but Tana unfortunately gets my Lamborghini.”

Paul persevered: “I wouldn’t change anything that happened.. we’re best friends and right now it’s best for us to focus on our lives & see what the future holds. (p.s our friends started playing sad music while we were writing these captions and we all started laughing our asses off.. this is bitter sweet but it’s what’s best for us right now) the last thing we wanna see is fan pages speculating ‘what happened’ we truly just need a second to focus on our own lives and ourselves. luv u mongeau <3”

Jake Paul all over the weigh-in for Miami Fight Night on January 29, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Paul will battle AnEsonGib in a fit at Meridian at Island Gardens in Miami on January 30.

