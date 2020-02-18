Wrightbus parent company gave church £1.35m despite crisis

Image copyright

The parent company of Wrightbus made a £1.35m donation to a non secular charity when the County Antrim bus builder was once in deep monetary bother, the BBC’s Spotlight can disclose.

Wrightbus went into management in September 2019 owing collectors £58m.

In January 2019 its parent company Cornerstone made the donation to Green Pastures Church.

Jeff Wright was once the controlling shareholder of Cornerstone and a director of the church.

A company governance knowledgeable advised Spotlight that for the donation to be made at the moment “raises a conflict of interest which would be very, very severe”.

Clive Grace, a former director-general of the Welsh Audit Commission, stated the cash paid out within the donation can have been made to be had to Wrightbus to lend a hand it restructure.

In a observation, Jeff Wright stated the trade failed as it skilled “a sudden and unexpected drop-off in orders”.

The wider Wright circle of relatives stated that they had acted accurately and lawfully always.

Cornerstone made a chain of huge donations to Green Pastures, most commonly at a time when the broader Wrights Group was once doing neatly.

However, Wrights Group control accounts for 2018 display a pre-tax lack of £13.6m.

The Spotlight programme additionally seems to be at different transactions within the run-up to the management that elevate questions on how the trade was once being run.

Wrightbus was once purchased out of management in October remaining 12 months through the English industrialist Jo Bamford.

He has been on a recruitment power since finishing that deal and the manufacturing unit now employs 400 folks.

