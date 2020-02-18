Why Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For are beating out the competition





This morning, Fortune revealed its 2020 rating of the 100 Best Companies to Work For, with the height slots going to Hilton, Ultimate Software, Wegmans Food Markets, Cisco, and Workday. The height ranked companies are frequently the bar-setters for worker advantages and perks and extra not too long ago surroundings industry requirements for inclusion.

But what are the 100 Best Companies to Work For doing proper? Why will have to you wish to have to paintings there? And what will have to your small business imagine emulating? Fortune ran the numbers for our maximum valued readers to resolution simply that.

Numbers you will have to know:

$1.15 trillion

… the general mixed international income of those 100 companies. That’s simply shy of the $1.2 trillion gross home made from Mexico.

34%

… the moderate proportion of those 100 corporations workforces that are minorities. And 16% companies on the rating have workforces the place minority racial teams make up greater than part of its staff.

44%

… corporations on the rating be offering on-site hospital therapy. That comprises No. 6 ranked Salesforce. While 12 out of 100 corporations pay 100% of well being care advantages for full-time staff.

3,000

… the collection of cultural occasions that Bank of America held for the function of serving to staff find out about and hook up with friends from other racial/ethnic, spiritual or country-of-origin identities rather than their very own.

$30,000

… the most quantity NVIDIA, a tech company founded in California, supplies to staff to pay down their pupil mortgage debt. A complete of 15 out of 100 companies be offering this perk.

48%

… the moderate proportion of those 100 corporations’ workforces that are girls. And 37% of ranked companies have a team of workers that are majority girls, with the absolute best being at Bright Horizons Family Solutions (94%) and Encompass Health Home Health & Hospice (85%).

Four deeper takeaways:

1. Employer tuition compensation is par for the direction in this day and age

Employees at No. 21 ranked Plante Moran can obtain up to $10,000 in tuition compensation. The Michigan-based accounting company has one among the maximum beneficiant plans amongst corporations on our rating.

Firms like Plante Moran see tuition compensation as a really perfect perk to each draw in younger pros and develop their talents that they’ll use on the activity. Just over 80% of companies be offering greater than $1,000 in tuition compensation, whilst 56% be offering $5,000 or extra.

2. Health Care and Education companies have the maximum feminine staff

The undeniable fact that companies with the most ladies in its team of workers skews in opposition to well being care and schooling isn’t an enormous marvel, as girls have held the majority of registered nurses and instructing jobs for many years. But it’s price noting that 12 monetary services and products or insurance coverage companies on the record have a majority feminine team of workers. That comprises corporations like First American Financial Corp. (68%), Edward Jones (61%), and Capital One Financial (53%).

3. Telecommuting is the norm

The unfold of high-speed web and financial savings on industrial area, make having a telecommuting choice a no brainer for lots of companies. But the place the height ranked companies actually standout is by way of providing issues that stay cash in the wallet of staff, like backed on-site or off-site gyms (78%), backed kid care (42%), and 100% paid well being care value (12%). And to lend a hand with the 9-to-5, corporations like No. 77 ranked Bank of America even be offering fully-paid sabbaticals.

4. Finance and insurance coverage companies dominate the rating

Financial carrier and insurance coverage companies are infamous for paying neatly and providing top-notch worker advantages. That is helping to provide an explanation for why such a lot of made the rating. The absolute best being No. 7 ranked Edward Jones, a Missouri-based funding company.

One extra attention-grabbing quantity:

37%

… the year-over-year building up in full-time or part-time positions at No. 78 ranked Total Quality Logistics. The Ohio-based freight brokerage has the absolute best activity expansion fee amongst corporations on our rating.

*Methodology: Fortune companions every 12 months with other folks analytics company Great Place to Work to resolve the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For record. We behavior America’s greatest ongoing annual team of workers find out about, representing greater than 4.1 million staff this 12 months. To be regarded as, corporations post an software documenting over 200 knowledge issues describing their HR systems and practices. Great Place to Work then conducts an nameless survey of every corporate’s team of workers.





