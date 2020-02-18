Which are the best companies to work for?





Good morning.

Today is the day Fortune releases its annual checklist of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. It’s our hottest checklist, partly as a result of process seekers use it vigorously. But increasingly more, I imagine the checklist additionally has grow to be a vital measure of the underlying well being of companies.

That’s as a result of score top in this checklist isn’t only a serve as of beneficiant pay, advantages and perks—despite the fact that the ones without a doubt lend a hand, as Ultimate Software (#2) demonstrates. It’s additionally a measure of the way engaged an organization’s employees are, how liked they really feel, how aligned they are with an organization’s function, and the way glad they are with its pursuit of that function. At a time when human capital is the maximum vital asset companies have, measuring that capital—which is what the 100 Best Companies method calls for—is also the best proxy for figuring out long-term well being.

So who ended up on best? Once once more, it wasn’t a tech corporate—despite the fact that Cisco (#4), Workday (#5) and Salesforce (#6), in addition to Ultimate, all ended up in the best 10. Instead, best of the checklist for a 2nd 12 months in a row is going to Hilton—identified no longer for nap pods, foosball tables and loose connoisseur meals, however slightly for its dedication to the premise that if it treats its employees smartly, they are going to deal with consumers smartly. Worth noting any other hospitality corporate—Kimpton—additionally made the best 10, and Hyatt (#28), Marriott (#38) and Four Seasons (#100) made the minimize as smartly.

You can in finding the complete checklist right here.

And a very powerful footnote. Because the method in the back of this checklist, which is controlled by way of our companions at Great Place to Work, is so in depth, we will be able to handiest administer it to companies that make a choice to practice. But we strongly counsel each and every corporate achieve this. Even should you don’t make the checklist, the procedure supplies a very powerful window into your corporate’s tradition. You can practice for subsequent 12 months right here.

Alan Murray

