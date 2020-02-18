What happens to leftover campaign funds when a candidate drops out of the presidential race?





So some distance, 23 applicants—each Democratic and Republican—have dropped out of the 2020 presidential race. Some, like Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and entrepreneur Andrew Yang, raised north of $30 million. More difficult to understand hopefuls, like former Illinois congressman Joe Walsh, didn’t crack $500,000.

But regardless of the scale of their fundraising, every candidate is certain via the regulations of the Federal Election Commission (FEC) when it comes to spending their leftover campaign funds.

How applicants can’t spend leftover cash

When it comes to private bills, applicants can’t (legally) spend a penny they earned from the campaign path.

As Mental Floss notes, this stems from the proven fact that, for greater than a decade, U.S. representatives who took place of work prior to January 8, 1980, had been allowed to pocket leftover campaign money after retirement. This led to a fiasco the place a 0.33 of Congress spent donations from failed campaigns on frivolous pieces and products and services, main to this provision being knocked down.

Today, in accordance to the FEC’s site, their jurisdiction covers the topics of funds raised and spent to affect federal elections, restrictions on contributions and expenditures made to affect federal elections, and the public financing of presidential campaigns.

If the FEC believes that election regulation is being violated, they may be able to audit campaign committees, assessment a criticism, have any other executive company refer the violation to them, or have a particular person or entity self-submit themselves in the event that they consider they dedicated an error.

How applicants can spend leftover cash

If a candidate has dropped out, they may be able to merely refund the cash to their donors. They too can donate it to political allies, political events, or (with a $2,000 prohibit) different applicants.

They can save leftover campaign funds for a long run run, and if money is wanted to convey their failed campaign to a shut, they may be able to spend it on that, as neatly.

Also, there are conceivable exceptions to the “personal use” prohibition, which Myles Martin, public affairs specialist at the FEC, tells Fortune are treated on a “case-by-case basis.”

“The Commission recognizes that certain expenses made by a campaign may present questions as to whether they constitute bona fide campaign activity or would exist irrespective of the candidate’s campaign or duties as a federal officeholder,” he says.

“Accordingly, the Commission will determine… whether certain uses of funds in a campaign account are permissible, including legal expenses, meal expenses, travel expenses, and vehicle expenses.”

For instance, when former New Jersey governor accrued criminal charges all over the Bridgegate scandal, he was once granted permission to use some of his reelection campaign funds to quilt them.

Super PACs complicate issues

Some applicants elevate funds by means of Super PACs, political committees that would possibly not give a contribution to campaigns however can settle for donations of limitless measurement. They’ve most effective been round since 2010, when the landmark Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission case paved the approach for without boundary lines unbiased expenditures for political communications via firms.

As of final month, the second- and third-biggest Super PAC donors are Michael Bloomberg and Tom Steyer, each nonetheless in the race.

Beyond now not being allowed to fund any other federal candidate, Super PACs’ financially without boundary lines nature—and relative newness in the box—way a relative lack of legislation comparative to a common PAC, which, in line with yr, is proscribed to contributing $5,000 to a candidate, $15,000 to a political birthday celebration, and $5,000 to any other PAC.

“Super PACs have fairly broad discretion on what they can do with excess funds,” Robert Kelner, chair of the Election and Political Law Practice Group at the regulation company Covington & Burling advised The New York Times in 2015.

And, he stated, the level of any Super PAC is to spend all the cash anyway: “Where you see a lot of money left over in the super PAC after the candidate drops out, that will probably tell you something about how seriously the super PAC took the race, to begin with.”

The roots of the FEC

Although its roots date again to President Theodore Roosevelt’s efforts to reform campaign finance regulation, the FEC was once based in part in reaction to the monetary abuses in the 1972 presidential campaign between George McGovern and incumbent Richard Nixon.

In brief, the Campaign for the Re-Election of the President garnered thousands and thousands of greenbacks from unlawful campaign donors, who had been stored on a hidden checklist via secretary Rose Mary Woods (additionally made well-known for the 18-and-a-half mins of lacking Watergate audio).

After legal professional and campaign finance reformist Fred Wertheimer levied a lawsuit on behalf of the watchdog crew Common Cause, the checklist, which the New York Times referred to as “Rose Mary’s Baby,” was once compelled into the public.

This ended in William Keeler, the leader government of Phillips Petroleum, pleading accountable all over post-Watergate prosecutions. In 1974, amendments had been made to the Federal Election Campaign Act to set limits on contributions via folks.

Those amendments integrated the formation of the FEC to cling the ones responsible who would ship or obtain unlawful contributions.

In conclusion…

Yang, Harris, former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, and the relaxation legally have their palms tied in phrases of what they may be able to do with their thousands and thousands in campaign contributions.

None of the 23 applicants’ committees had been straight away to be had for remark.

If they make a choice to now not fund their birthday celebration, political allies, charities or (to a very small prohibit) different applicants, they’ll have to wait till 2024 for that cash to transfer an inch.

