Average weekly wages in the United Kingdom have returned to pre-economic crisis levels for the primary time since March 2008.

Weekly pay reached £511 within the 3 months to December – the closing time they have been this top, after adjusting for inflation, was once ahead of the downturn.

Excluding bonuses, profits grew at an annual charge of three.2% within the three-month duration, professional figures display.

Employment rose through 336,000 to any other file top of 32.93 million, whilst unemployment stayed at 1.29 million.

The selection of ladies in employment higher once more – this time through 150,000 within the 3 months to December to a file top of 15.61 million.

Myrto Miltiadou, of the ONS, mentioned: “In actual phrases, common profits have in the end risen above the extent observed in early 2008, however pay together with bonuses remains to be under its pre-downturn top.

“Employment has persisted its upward development, with the speed nudging as much as any other file top. In specific, the selection of ladies running full-time grew strongly during the last yr.”