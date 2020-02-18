Tuesday Jackpot is $45 Million

The Mega Millions jackpot for 02/18/20 is $45 million, and the drawing might be held at 11 p.m. ET this night.

For the most recent effects after they occur Tuesday night time, stay this web page bookmarked and refresh it to peer when you grasp the successful numbers.

Tonight’s 02/18/20 jackpot is $45 million, with a cash-value choice of $31.7 million. The overall jackpot may just build up relying at the collection of tickets offered across the nation previous to the drawing.

The successful numbers on Friday (02/14/20) for the $40 million jackpot have been: 10-32-48-54-55 with a Mega Ball of 18. The Megaplier was once 5x.

There was once grand prize winner from Friday’s drawing, nor was once there a price tag that matched the primary 5 white balls for the sport’s 2d prize of $1 million.

There have been 9 tickets 2d offered national on Friday that matched 4 of the 5 white balls and the Mega Ball for the $10,000 0.33 prize. Four of the ones bought the Megaplier for an additional $1 for third-prize winnings of $50,000 each and every.

Mega Millions and Powerball tickets offered in Texas right through January 2020. Neither of the tickets have been winners, and the jackpot stored hovering for each and every sport within the new yr.

Scott McDonald/Newsweek

The earlier Mega Millions grand prize winner was once Tuesday 02/11/20 for $202 million with a price tag offered in New Jersey. The earlier grand prize winner prior to that was once Tuesday 12/17/19 for $372 million with a price tag offered in Ohio.

Prior to that, a $227 million price tag was once offered on 09/24/19 within the town of Cedar Park, Texas—a suburb north of Austin. The winner from within reach Leander got here ahead to say that prize, however they needed to stay nameless.

Mega Millions is a multi-state lottery each Tuesday and Friday night time, and it is one in all America’s two greatest lottery jackpot video games. Mega Millions jackpots get started at $40 million, and different prizes pay from $1 million to $2 million or extra with a Megaplier. Tickets are $2 in keeping with line, and odds of successful with a $2 Mega Millions price tag are one in 303 million. For additional info on Mega Millions, or to test your previous numbers, consult with its site.

Powerball is the opposite multi-state lottery, and it additionally begins at $40 million. Its drawings happen in a while after 11 p.m. ET on Wednesday and Saturday nights. Here is the Powerball site for more info, or to test previous successful numbers.

Tuesday night time we can publish the Mega Millions 02/18/20 drawing payouts and inform if there was once a winner and the place that winner got here from, if this is the case.

Here are the highest 10 Mega Millions Jackpots so far:

Amount/Date/Winning Tickets

$1.537 billion 10/23/2018 1-SC

$656 million 3/30/2012 3-IL, 1-KS, 1-MD

$648 million 12/17/2013 2-CA, 1-GA

$543 million 7/24/2018 1-CA

$536 million 7/8/2016 1-IN

$533 million 3/30/2018 1-NJ

$522 million 6/07/2019 1-CA

$451 million 1/5/2018 1-FL

$414 million 3/18/2014 2-FL, 1-MD

$393 million 8/11/2017 1-IL