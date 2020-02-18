Trump’s Trade Adviser Refuses to Give Obama Credit for the Economy, Despite Graphic Showing Stronger GDP Growth Under Obama

Peter Navarro, the president’s director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, stated on CNN Tuesday that President Barack Obama merits no credit score for an advanced economic system—regardless of numbers that seemed to point out the opposite.

Navarro, whom Donald Trump appointed in 2017 after he prior to now served as the director of the National Trade Council, made his argument whilst talking to CNN anchor Poppy Harlow.

CNN confirmed a graphic with information from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis indicating that U.S. gross home product (GDP) grew at a fee of greater than Four p.c right through Obama’s presidency: 4.Four p.c in the fourth quarter of 2009, 4.7 p.c in the fourth quarter of 2011, 5.Five p.c in the 2nd quarter of 2014 and Five p.c in the 3rd quarter of that very same yr. Another graphic when put next activity expansion in the nation right through Obama’s ultimate 35 months as president to Trump’s first 35 months.

“Don’t both presidents deserve credit for good economies?” Harlow requested Navarro.

“If you lived through the Obama years—which everybody watching this show did—they remember what it was like,” Navarro stated. “What President Obama did was double the debt from $10 trillion to $20 trillion…. What Obama also did was swell the balance sheet of the Fed, trying to use Keynesian tools to pump up an economy which basically was suffering.”

He went on, “What President Trump realized is that we had a structural problem, primarily with offshoring our jobs and overregulation, and high taxes relative to around the world. He fixed those structural problems that set up the economic boom that we’re having right now. And back in the Obama-Biden years, it was horrible. We had this new normal of growth under 2 percent, wages were not rising.”

Navarro endured to speak about what he termed the “new normal” of GDP expansion underneath 2 p.c, however Harlow interrupted him and requested that the chart depicting GDP expansion underneath Obama be introduced again up onto the display.

“These are numbers from the Bureau of Economic Analysis,” she stated. “Over 4 percent economic growth, four quarters under President Obama. We have not seen growth above 4 percent on a quarterly basis under President Trump. It’s a good economy now—all I’m asking you is, Wasn’t it a good economy then as well?”

Navarro, on the other hand, maintained that the reverse used to be true.

“It was a horrible economy during the Obama years,” he answered. “Barack Obama himself said you need a magic wand to bring half a million manufacturing jobs back. And guess what? President Trump was the magic wand, because that’s what he did.”

White House Director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy Peter Navarro listens to President Donald Trump communicate to newshounds right through a Cabinet assembly on February 12, 2019.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

The president and his Cabinet have regularly lauded the economic system’s growth underneath his management, however proof means that they could also be exaggerating. Besides CNN’s information, Newsweek reported in January that GDP expansion underneath Trump used to be in reality round 2.1 p.c in the ultimate quarter of 2019, although Trump predicted in 2017 that expansion would amplify to 6 p.c.

Navarro didn’t supply a supply for his different statements in the clip. An research of the nationwide debt underneath Obama by means of The Balance indicated that Obama did build up the nationwide debt from $10.626 trillion to about $20 trillion. However, that is true if one considers best the quantity of debt added right through Obama’s time in place of business, pushing aside how his insurance policies affected the expansion of that debt and the funds deficits incurred whilst he used to be in place of business. If the ones are taken under consideration, the quantity Obama added to the nationwide debt might be as little as $2.eight trillion, in accordance to The Balance.

Vox journalist Aaron Rupar shared a video clip of the trade between Navarro and Harlow on his Twitter account Tuesday morning.

Here’s White House business adviser Peter Navarro insisting that the economic system used to be dangerous right through the Obama years, whilst CNN host Poppy Harlow shows numbers appearing that expansion used to be more potent then than it’s been underneath Trump percent.twitter.com/6EhYABIUz3

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 18, 2020

