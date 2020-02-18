Trump Pardons Crooks to Feel Like a King

President Donald Trump, famous corruption fighter, on Tuesday despatched a crystal transparent message to any person making an allowance for public malfeasance or exploiting the facility in their public believe; now not on my watch. In a thunderous East Room speech, Trump blasted any person who would besmirch the noble calling of public provider with even the trace of corruption, self-dealing, fraud, deception, tax avoidance, or abuse of energy.

The president condemned within the cruelest phrases any govt worker who would borrow cash from overseas lenders, lie on safety questionnaires, and proceed to arrange their personal companies whilst in place of work. Corruption, he stated, used to be basically corrosive to America’s norms, establishments, and values.

Oh, who the fuck am I kidding?