This year’s 100 Best Companies to Work For

It’s essentially the most superb time of the (paintings) 12 months.

Fortune launched its annual checklist of the 100 Best Companies to Work For lately. Not handiest is it one in every of our most well liked lists, it’s one who evokes essentially the most chatter some of the raceAhead crowd. For something, it seeks to measure the underlying spark of inclusive cultures: Employees who really feel observed, favored, valued, and welcomed as individuals to the corporate’s broader function.

The juice is within the technique, which is controlled by way of our companions at Great Place to Work (GPTW):

“Employees replied to over 60 survey questions describing the level to which their group creates a Great Place to Work For All . Eighty-five p.c of the analysis is in accordance with what workers file about their stories of consider and achieving their complete human doable as a part of their group, regardless of who they’re or what they do. We analyze those stories relative to every group’s measurement, personnel make up, and what’s standard of their trade and area.”

The survey reaches corporations with greater than four million collective workers, making it the biggest ongoing survey of worker engagement within the personnel.

For the second one 12 months in a row, the highest spot is going to Hilton, who has been making improvements to advantages around the board for all workers. In the final 12 months, Hilton instituted a brand new worker inventory acquire program to be had to all without reference to pay grade, and a longer parental go away coverage with considerate perks, like a partnership with the breast milk delivery startup Milk Stork, so workers can send or raise breast milk when touring for paintings, without spending a dime.

Rounding out the highest 5 are Ultimate Software (#2), Wegmans Food Markets (#3), and Workday (#5).

But I should name out, as soon as once more, Cisco, who’s at the checklist at #four this 12 months. The {hardware} large has earned a spot on each and every 100 Best Companies to Work For checklist because it used to be established in 1998, a feat that no different corporate has matched. Sure, every now and then they have been on the best of the checklist, every now and then now not, however they’ve been there for the period, which is an odd accomplishment. (I’ve coated why, right here.)

You can to find all the checklist right here, or follow to have your corporate surveyed for subsequent 12 months right here. And activity seekers have in mind: The GPTW qualified corporations have some 91,425 jobs open now. If you’ve been having a look to get your engagement on, time to get to paintings.

Ellen McGirt

@ellmcgirt

