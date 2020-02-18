Shocking images show half-starved dogs covered in ear mites after being abandoned in Tenerife





SHOCKING images show 5 ravenous and tick-infested dogs that have been left to die within a Canary Islands cave.

The horrific images have been shared by means of an animal refuge after the dogs have been discovered with their fur and ears riddled with bloated ticks on an island of British vacationer hang-out Tenerife.

According to the Daily Star, 3 of the 5 sandy-brown colored dogs had microchips and have been discovered in the new solar with out meals and water.

The deficient animals’ ribs can also be observed in the photographs which additionally displays their raveled hair and ears covered in clumps of mites.

Police discovered the dogs abandoned in a cave in the area of San Cristobal de La Laguna and took them to be handled by means of vets on the Albergue Comarcal Valle Colino animal refuge.

Staff on the animal refuge posted on Facebook to mention had run out of phrases after finding the overlooked dogs who were residing in “hell”.

They additionally mentioned a grievance were filed with the native government and paid tribute to the Guardia Civil de Radazul and native police for his or her rescue.

The dogs have been reportedly owned by means of a hunter who saved them in a ravine cave close to town of Tabaida.

They will stay on the refuge for remedy till they’re neatly sufficient to be followed.

It is unclear whether or not the hunter has been arrested for animal abuse.

The information comes after thugs tied an enormous rock to the Belgian Shepherd Bella and threw her into the River Trent to drown.

Bella was once dragged to protection by means of heroic Jane Harper who noticed the suffering pooch in Nottinghamshire.

The Belgian Shepherd is now at the mend and is being seemed after by means of vets.

