Ryan Newman’s Fiery Crash on Final Lap of Daytona 500 Has Fans, Drivers Hoping For the Best

Ryan Newman took the lead on the ultimate lap of the Daytona 500 on Monday night time in Florida, however then he used to be bumped from at the back of and his automobile skidded to the proper and flipped prime into the air earlier than touchdown the other way up at the Daytona International Speedway.

Newman’s No. 6 Koch Industries Ford had sparks rising from other instructions whilst his automobile flipped and landed on Corey LaJoie’s No. 32 automobile, and when Newman’s automobile in the end got here to a prevent, there have been hearth flames coming from the automobile and gasoline used to be noticed flowing in opposition to the hearth, as noticed on the Fox broadcast.

Emergency crews went to the scene in an instant, and Fox announcer Mike Joy mentioned Newman could be extracted from the automobile and in an instant taken to an area sanatorium. As of 8:15 p.m. ET, there used to be no phrase on Newman’s situation, however drivers and fanatics in an instant despatched their ideas in opposition to him.

Members of Joe Gibbs Racing, together with former NFL trainer and proprietor Joe Gibbs, prayed on the observe. This used to be after Denny Hamlin drove the Gibbs No. 11 automobile to victory for a second-consecutive season, and Hamlin’s 3rd Daytona victory.

Newman used to be in search of his moment Daytona 500 win. His different got here in 2008, when he gained the 50th Great American Race.

During Monday’s race that went right into a NASCAR time beyond regulation, Denny Hamlin had the lead earlier than Newman took it on the ultimate lap. The damage took place, and Hamlin outraced Ryan Blaney to the end line for the second-closest end ever at the Daytona 500. It used to be Hamlin’s 3rd Daytona 500 victory, and Hamlin was simply the fourth motive force to win back-to-back Daytona 500 races, following Richard Petty (1973-74), Cale Yarborough (1983-84) and Sterling Marlin (1994-94).

