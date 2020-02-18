Ryan Newman in Serious Condition at a Daytona Hospital After Horrendous Crash on the Final Lap of Daytona 500

Ryan Newman is in critical, however now not life-threatening, situation at a Daytona medical institution after horrendous crash on ultimate lap of Daytona 500 on Monday night time.

“Ryan Newman is being treated at Halifax Medical Center,” Roush Fenway Racing mentioned in a remark about its driving force. “He is in serious condition, but doctors have indicated his injuries are not life threatening. We appreciate your thoughts and prayers and ask that you respect the privacy of Ryan and his family during this time. We appreciate your patience and cooperation and we will provide more information as it becomes available.”

Newman’s automotive veered proper, flipped into the air and slammed the other way up on every other automotive prior to touchdown arduous on the observe and sliding down the again stretch.

The crash took place at some point shy of precisely 19 years since NASCAR racing legend Dale Earnhardt died after a crash into the wall on the ultimate lap of the Daytona 500 on February 18, 2001.

Newman took the lead on the ultimate lap of the Daytona 500 on Monday night time in Florida, however then he used to be bumped from at the back of by way of Ryan Blaney, who used to be jockeying to win the race as smartly, and Newman’s automotive skidded to the proper and flipped prime into the air prior to touchdown the other way up at the Daytona International Speedway.

Newman’s No. 6 Koch Industries Ford had sparks rising from other instructions whilst his automotive flipped and landed on Corey LaJoie’s No. 32 automotive, and when Newman’s automotive in any case got here to a forestall, there have been fireplace flames coming from the automotive and gas used to be noticed flowing against the fireplace, as noticed on the Fox broadcast.

“I got a big push there that last coming to the white,” LaJoie mentioned on ESPN.com. “I don’t know who was pushing me and I kind of stalled out and I don’t know who hooked Newman. I was hoping he would kind of bounce off the fence to the left, but he didn’t and I hit him … it was some scary stuff. Don’t’ get me wrong. My car was on fire. My seat belts grabbed all sorts of areas, but it was a good day for us. I hope Ryan is OK.”

Emergency crews went to the scene straight away, and Fox announcer Mike Joy mentioned Newman can be extracted from the automotive and straight away taken to a native medical institution. He used to be taken to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona.

“Ryan Newman has been helped from his car by the AMR safety team, he’s been loaded into an ambulance and taken to a local hospital, and that’s all the information we can be provided at this time,” Fox’s NASCAR announcer Mike Joy mentioned throughout the aftermath.

Members of Joe Gibbs Racing, together with former NFL trainer and proprietor Joe Gibbs, prayed on the observe. This used to be after Denny Hamlin drove the Gibbs No. 11 automotive to victory for a second-consecutive season, and Hamlin’s 3rd Daytona victory.

“I feel we take without any consideration occasionally how secure the vehicles are and No. 1, we’re praying for Ryan,” Hamlin mentioned.

However, after the race, ideas have been despatched out to Newman’s circle of relatives from racing lovers or even those that do not practice the recreation.

