Rush Limbaugh Claims Trump Told Me to ‘Never Apologize’ Over His Homophobic Buttigieg Remarks

Conservative communicate radio host Rush Limbaugh addressed the debate over his homophobic assaults on Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, revealing on-air Tuesday that President Donald Trump known as him up and instructed him to “never apologize” for the remarks.

Last week, Limbaugh—who previous this month was once awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by means of Trump—sparked intense backlash when he claimed “Mr. Man Donald Trump” would “have fun” with the previous South Bend mayor’s sexuality in a basic election.

“A gay guy, 37 years old, loves kissing his husband on debate stages,” Limbaugh exclaimed. “Can you see Trump have fun with that?”

On his display Tuesday, the right-wing pundit insisted that he was once blind to the firestorm his remarks had created till the president checked in on him to see how his remedy for lung most cancers was once going.

“Hell, the president even called me about this,” he stated in a section first flagged by means of Media Matters. “The president checks in every now and then to see how I’m doing. He’s such a nice guy. And he called.”

Boasting that he has the White House personal quantity in his telephone as a result of he’s a “powerful, influential member of the media,” he stated it was once “uncanny” that Trump rang him up when he was once about to go through a clinical process.

“I told the White House, ‘Look, I’ve got a medical procedure in 10 minutes. Can you have the president call me back in 35?’” Limbaugh added. “And they did.”

The conservative talker then identified what Trump had to say when he known as later.

“So, he called back, and he said ‘Rush, I just got to tell you something. Never apologize, don’t ever—’ and I said, ‘For what?’” Limbaugh famous. “Well, I had no idea this thing had even bubbled up, you know? I’m doing the medical thing that I have to do here. And I wasn’t even aware of this.”

After Limbaugh—who has a long historical past of anti-LGBTQ observation—made his remarks, Buttigieg replied by means of announcing he loves his husband very a lot and he gained’t “take lectures on family values from the likes of Rush Limbaugh.”