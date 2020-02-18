Results from 2020 Daytona 500, And A Big Crash With 15 Laps To Go

Denny Hamlin defended his Daytona 500 identify on Monday after a wild end at the ultimate lap of additional time and a photograph end. Hamlin misplaced his lead at the ultimate lap to Ryan Newman, who had an unbelievably nasty and fiery crash, flipping him the other way up with sparks and fireplace rising from his vehicle at the again stretch.

Hamlin took the lead and received the second-closest Daytona 500 in historical past by means of edging Ryan Blaney on the end line.

The race used to be postponed an afternoon after heavy rains battered Daytona Beach, Florida, and after a large crash diminished the sector in half of and not on time the result with simply 15 laps ultimate.

The race had two extra cautions and a pink flag with underneath 10 laps ultimate, which despatched the Great American Race into what NASCAR calls additional time, a strategy to proceed racing with out completing it underneath the warning flag. It’s the third-consecutive Daytona 500 to enter an additional time.

It is the 1/3 Daytona 500 win for Hamlin, who drives the No. 11 FedEx Toyota. Newman additionally received the Great American Race with a photograph end in 2016 and additional time victory in 2019.

Hamlin turned into simply the fourth driving force to win back-to-back Daytona 500 races, and he joined some elite corporate. The others have been Richard Petty (1973, 1974), Cale Yarborough (1983, 1984) and Sterling Marlin (1994, 1995).

Denny Hamlin, driving force of the #11 FedEx Express Toyota, and group rejoice profitable the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Photo by means of Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

On Monday, Ryan Blaney completed moment, adopted by means of Chris Buescher, David Ragan, Kevin Harvick and Clint Bowyer, all who force Fords. Here are the entire effects from the Daytona 500.

The race regarded as though it have been coming right down to the twine with a heavy box, however a multi-car crash with 15 laps ultimate put the race underneath a pink flag. Announcers name it “The Big One,” which most often occurs someday yearly at Daytona. This 12 months it came about in flip 3 with 15 laps ultimate underneath the Daytona lighting fixtures.

Brad Keselowski’s No. 2 vehicle used to be nudged from in the back of in a single-file line, and he spun out, bumping into different automobiles and surroundings off a domino impact of alternative automobiles spinning from the observe into the infield grass.

“This is just aggressive racing at the end of this race,” mentioned Fox racing analyst Jeff Gordon, who received the Daytona 500 3 times—1997, 1999 and 2005.

The crash eradicated 18 drivers, together with seven-time Cup champion Jimmy Johnson, who can have raced his ultimate Daytona 500 after pronouncing he would retire from full-time racing after this season.

Other drivers eradicated from Daytona 500 competition after the large ruin incorporated Kyle Busch, Aric Almirola and Brad Keselowski.

Ryan Newman used to be the chief popping out of that warning, with Christopher Bell and Chase Elliot in the back of him.

Reed Sorenson’s No. 27 vehicle crashed with 8 laps ultimate, sending the race into every other warning. Another multi-car crash came about with two laps ultimate, sending it to a pink flag.

The Daytona 500 is split into 3 separate levels, with 65 laps for every of the primary two levels and 70 laps for the overall level of the 200-lap race at the two-and-a-half-mile Daytona International Speedway.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who drives the No. 47 Chevrolet vehicle, used to be the pol sitter who led all 20 laps on Sunday prior to the race used to be postponed. Chase Elliot pulled forward nd led 27 laps, profitable the primary level. Alex Bowman began the race in the second one spot in level one in the back of Elliot.

Denny Hamlin received the second one level, simply forward of Kyle Busch and Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and it sooner or later arrange an unbelievable third-stage end.

The Daytona 500 began with a large presidential ship off Sunday, however the race stopped in its tracks simply 20 laps into it as a result of heavy rains. The race will resume Monday—on Presidents Day—at four p.m. ET on the Daytona International Speedway in Florida.

Brad Keselowski, driving force of the #2 Discount Tire Ford, leads a pack of automobiles all over the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Photo by means of Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

President Donald Trump served because the grand marshal for the race, and he arrived in grand taste. After Air Force One made a flyover, the president and primary woman Melania Trump entered the observe and pit spaces within the presidential limousine referred to as “The Beast.”

President Trump mentioned the well-known phrases, “Gentlemen, start your engines.” But as a substitute of a standard tempo vehicle main the best way, the Trumps hopped into The Beast and led the tempo lap with a presidential motorcade.

Trump used to be the primary sitting president to function grand marshal since George W. Bush in 2004, however Trump used to be the primary president to guide the tempo lap.