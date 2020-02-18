PresidentWarren Trends As Supporters Flood Social Media Ahead of Nevada Caucus

The hashtag #PresidentWarren used to be trending on Twitter within the United States on Tuesday morning as supporters of Elizabeth Warren flooded social media with the word amid the main candidate’s polling decline.

As the Massachusetts senator used to be at the marketing campaign stump in Nevada forward of the state’s Democratic caucus on Saturday, the candidate’s backers buoyed her through getting #PresidentWarren to 6th position within the U.S. Twitter trending charts.

At the time of writing, the social media platform information that 137,000 tweets have used the hashtag stating beef up for the previous Democratic number one frontrunner.

Using the hashtag, New Mexico Rep. Debra Haaland tweeted: “This November we’re bringing BIG STRUCTURAL CHANGE to the White House when we make @ewarren #PresidentWarren.”

The “Mrs. Doubtfire” megastar Sally Field additionally confirmed beef up for Sen. Warren, tweeting: “I’m so excited for #PresidentWarren.”

Supporters concentrate as Elizabeth Warren speaks throughout a marketing campaign the city corridor tournament on the College of Southern Nevada Student Union February 17, 2020 in Henderson, Nevada.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

“I’ve written in the NYT that my husband consults for Warren, which is why I don’t write more about my love for her,” the New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg wrote. “One reason we both believe in her is because the CFBP was there when our bank screwed us. #PresidentWarren.”

The screenwriter Elizabeth Hannah additionally posted: “Regardless of the narrative being told, #PresidentWarren can be a reality. I’m all in on @ewarren.”

“#PresidentWarren is trending because despite her being 3rd in delegates, 3rd in most national polls and 2nd in endorsements, the media acts as if she doesn’t exist,” filmmaker Adam Best stated.

“So her supporters are dealing with this blackout by making sure voters know she’s still here and still kicking a**.”

Sen. Warren appeared to have a robust probability of selecting up the Democratic nomination in October, when the Real Clear Politics nationwide number one polling moderate had her and then-front-runner former Vice President Joe Biden neck-and-neck with round 26 % of beef up amongst birthday party citizens.

But her fortunes have since declined, with FiveThiryEight’s moderate of number one polling hanging her in fourth position in the back of ex-New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who has begun mountain climbing the polls.

Warren’s moderate projected beef up amongst birthday party citizens additionally stands at 11 %, which means it has kind of halved since October remaining yr.

Heading into the Nevada caucus later this week, the Massachusetts senator is 3rd within the Real Clear Politics’ moderate of Nevada polling, with a projected 13 % of the state’s Democrats supporting her.

In a excursion of the state this week reported through Las Vegas Review-Journal, Warren has seemed at a union development in Las Vegas and rallied at a school campus in Henderson.

At her Henderson rally broadcast through PBS NewsHour on YouTube, Warren stated: “2020 is the moment in history that we have been called to. The moment that will determine not the next four years, not the next eight years, but generations to come.”

“2020 is our moment to choose hope over fear. Our moment to show courage. Our moment to dream big, fight hard and win.”