PrayforNewman Trends After NASCAR Driver Ryan Newman’s Crash On Last Lap of Daytona 500

#PrayforNewman Trends After Nascar Driver Ryan Newman’s Terrifying Crash On Last Lap of Daytona 500

#PrayforNewman trended on Twitter as NASCAR fanatics despatched neatly needs to motive force Ryan Newman who was once fascinated with a brutal crash at the ultimate lap of the Daytona 500 on Monday night time.

As automobiles approached the general stretch, Newman was once driven through fellow motive force Ryan Blaney, inflicting his automobile to hit the aspect wall and fly into the air. The racecar then flipped the other way up and was once hit through every other automobile. Newman was once taken out of the automobile through protection officers and brought to an area health center. Following the crash, NASCAR gave an replace into the placement mentioning that “doctors have indicated his injuries are not life threatening.”

Since the crash, fanatics have taken to social media to specific their improve and prayers for Newman.

“I can’t even properly form a thought other than hoping and praying for Ryan and his family right now #PrayforNewman,” NASCAR motive force JJ Yeley wrote on his Twitter.

“You don’t have to be a NASCAR fan. You don’t even have to like sports. We all need to send positive vibes and prayers to Ryan Newman. He’s a father and husband. His family needs him. Hope he is okay. #prayfornewman #prayingforryan,” Twitter person Chrissi Nielsen wrote.

“Been out of pocket all day, heart sank when I heard what happened at Daytona, I came on Twitter fearing the worst but hoping for good news. The update from NASCAR is encouraging, thinking of Ryan’s team, friends, fans, family and sending positive vibes to Ryan. #PrayforNewman,” wrote Formula One motive force Stefan Wilson.

“Still sick to my stomach and processing what happened last night. Thankful Ryan lives to see another day. All of those circumstances in the crash were straight out of a nightmare. I’m shocked he survived. #PrayforNewman,” Twitter person Cale Potter wrote.

“Thankful that @RyanJNewman is okay after that horrific crash. I was so scared. Still don’t know the extent of his injuries, but the safety features that nascar has implemented definitely helped save his life. Continued prayers for his healing and recovery #NASCAR #PrayforNewman,” wrote Twitter person Michelle.

“Last night we were reminded how dangerous the sport can be but we were also reminded how far safety has come and that safety is what sparred @RyanJNewman’s life. Gratefully. #PrayforNewman #Daytona500,” Twitter person Willie Blanton wrote.

Some different fanatics have extensively utilized other hashtags to specific their improve and prayer for Newman.

“Praying for Ryan Newman, a great and brave @NASCAR driver! #PrayingForRyan,” President Donald Trump wrote on his Twitter account.

“So thankful that the man above was looking out for @RyanJNewman. Gonna continue praying he makes a full recovery and for his family. #Prayers4Newman #NASCAR #Family,” wrote fellow NASCAR motive force Jeffrey Earnhardt, the nephew of NASCAR motive force Dale Earnhardt Jr. and the grandson of former NASCAR motive force Dale Earnhardt Sr.

Earnhart Sr. was once killed 19 years in the past in a ruin that befell all over the Daytona 500. His demise precipitated NASCAR to enforce stricter protection requirements to give protection to drivers and spectators.