North Korea Spent Nearly $600,000 on Importing Horses from Russia in the Last Decade

North Korea has reportedly spent just about $600,000 on uploading horses from Russia in the final decade, together with greater than $75,000 price of purebred horses all over final yr on my own.

North Korea has spent $584,302 on uploading no less than 138 horses from Russia between 2010 and 2019, Reuters reviews. This features a dozen Russian horses price $75,509.76, in keeping with Russian customs information made to be had via the executive, Seoul-based NK News reviews.

The October acquire used to be stated to be the nation’s greatest purchase since 2015, when it imported 61 horses for $192,204, Reuters reviews.

North Korean chief Kim Jong Un used to be pictured final October on a white steed galloping throughout the snow-clad slopes of Mount Paektu, the place he “took a bird’s-eye view of mountains that looked like the high steep mountains of the revolution he has to pass in high spirits,” reported the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), North Korea’s state information company, at the time.

The symbol of the North Korean chief at the best of the mountain used to be stated to be symbolic of the nation’s power in addition to its outlook on its previous and long run.

“Reflected in the dignified mien of Kim Jong Un atop majestic Mount Paektu was the majesty of the illustrious commander looking far into the road of advance of a powerful socialist country that will achieve prosperity with its own efforts, meeting all headwinds with the storm of Mount Paektu,” KCNA reported.

He used to be pictured once more final December using a white horse at Mount Paektu, accompanied via senior officers who had been additionally on white horses. It has but to be showed whether or not the horses observed in December had been new purchases. The Russian customs information additionally published that no less than two horses had been bought to North Korea in August 2016 for not up to $5,600, NK News reviews.

In 2003, Russian President Vladimir Putin used to be stated to have talented Orlov Trotter horses to Kim Jong Il, the past due father of Kim Jong Un, for his birthday, in keeping with Artyom Lukin, a global family members student at the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok, Russia.

“The North Koreans came to like Orlov trotters. I think one reason they took to them is the Orlovs’ magnificent, royal look as well as their good temper,” Lukin advised NK News.

“I am not sure the horses that Russia exported to North Korea in October 2019 were the same ones that Kim Jong Un and his entourage rode to Mount Paektu that same month and again in December,” he added.

North Korea’s horse purchases final yr got here as the nation stays underneath world sanctions imposed over its nuclear guns and ballistic missile methods.

Last month, the chief expressed his aim to doubtlessly enlarge his arsenal of nuclear guns, in keeping with the nation’s state media. The danger used to be brushed aside hours later via President Donald Trump, who boasted about his courting with the North Korean chief: “He [Kim] likes me, I like him, we get along.”

“He’s [Kim Jong Un] representing his country, I’m representing my country, we have to do what we have to do,” the president added.

“I think he’s [Kim Jong Un] a man of his word, so we’re going to find out, but I think he’s a man of this word,” the president stated.

North Korean girls are given horse using courses at Myrim Riding Club on February 6, 2019 in Pyongyang, North Korea

