New Nike CEO plays his first round of executive job reshuffling





Nike promoted Chief Financial Officer Andy Campion to running leader and named a brand new president of its user department, marking the first main shake-up for brand new Chief Executive Officer John Donahoe.

Campion is succeeding Eric Sprunk, who’s retiring from the corporate, Nike mentioned on Tuesday. Matthew Friend, lately CFO of a Nike department, will now take that name on the company degree. Heidi O’Neill, head of the corporate’s direct industry, will change into president of user and market operations.

Sprunk was once as soon as section of a cadre of Nike executives in line to switch longtime CEO Mark Parker. But the corporate made up our minds to pick out a major from the out of doors: Donahoe, who prior to now ran EBay and ServiceNow, took the helm closing month.

O’Neill is taking on the shopper job from Elliott Hill, who’s retiring, Nike mentioned. She will lead Nike’s world gross sales and its direct-to-consumer operations. Campion, in the meantime, will oversee Nike’s generation, production and provide chain. The adjustments occur on April 1.

“Heidi and Andy’s leadership has been instrumental in both evolving and driving Nike’s strategy over the last decade,” Donahoe mentioned in a remark. “In their new roles, we will see them have even greater impact.”

