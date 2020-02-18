Nanotronics CEO: Small, smart factories will revolutionize manufacturing





Nanotronics can have selected many conventional places to build its new high-tech manufacturing heart. Instead, it invested $11 million to rejuvenate a portion of the historical 150-year-old Navy Yard sited in a low-income community in Brooklyn, New York. There, the generation corporate cast an internship program with Medgar Evers College, and with native excessive faculties, to fortify the variety and creativity of its personnel.

“I think that there is a philosophical misunderstanding of what it means to work in science and technology,” Nanotronics CEO and co-founder Matthew Putman tells FORTUNE senior particular correspondent Susie Gharib. “It’s incredibly creative, exciting, and does not require the MIT degree. And so we see with—whether it’s interns from [these] places or whether it’s new employees—you see really a huge amount of our applicants are coming from word of mouth that this is as exciting as working at any other place, and you should not be intimidated.”

Nanotronics, which additionally has a presence in Ohio and California, makes use of synthetic intelligence, robotics, and complex imagingto cut back waste in manufacturing processes and to create smaller factories the place pc scientists, chemists, and physicists can collaborate intently with professional tradespeople on analysis and construction. Its FORTUNE 500 shoppers are running on initiatives in genomics, semiconductors, medication, and aerospace.

Small, nimble laboratory-factories will have a huge certain affect by way of accelerating the time it takes to get a product to marketplace, selling a cleaner surroundings, and offering higher get right of entry to to employment in underserved communities, says Putman. “I’ve learned that I don’t have to deal directly with every small issue to make the planet a better place if it’s at the core of who we are as a company.”

Watch the total video for extra about Nanotronics’ project to revolutionize how issues are constructed.

More must-read tales from Fortune:

—Airbnb’s base line is hurting. New protection efforts may just make issues worse

—How companies misplaced an additional $500 million from electronic mail scams final 12 months

—Antivirus device Avast investigated for promoting person surfing histories

—Huawei poses a 5G spying possibility, however different choices are exhausting to return by way of

—Predicting the largest tech headlines of 2020



Catch up with Data Sheet, Fortune’s day by day digest at the industry of tech.





Source link