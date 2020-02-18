My Colleagues’ Case Is an Acid Test for What’s Left of Turkey’s Justice System

In a scene that may have been lifted from a Hollywood mystery, dozens of police raided a lodge on a picturesque island close to Istanbul, seizing computer systems and telephones and bundling 10 other folks right into a van.

The folks and some other guy have been arrested and charged with terrorism offenses. But that they had dedicated no crime. They have been distinguished human rights activists and incorporated two of my colleagues, İdil Eser, who was once director of Amnesty International Turkey, and Taner Kılıç, its honorary chair.

That was once again in the summertime of 2017.

The activists spent many months in prison and two and a part years earlier than the courts, and this week a pass judgement on will hand down the decision. If convicted, they face prison phrases of as much as 15 years.

The prosecution alleges that the collection within the lodge the place they have been arrested was once a “secret meeting to organize a Gezi-type uprising” to foment “chaos” in Turkey. In reality, it was once a human rights workshop, and it was once the rest however secret—one of the individuals had even posted a photograph of the lodge on her Instagram account. “Where are you staying?” a pal posted underneath the picture. “At the Ascot Hotel,” she answered.

It’s no twist of fate that after human rights are undermined, the individuals who shield them are frequently attacked too. In repressive climates, the activity of human rights activists is extra necessary but additionally extra unhealthy.

The activists have been conscious of the dangers. They had observed how status up for human rights was once being more and more criminalized in Turkey. And they knew that protecting other folks’s freedoms may in the long run price them their very own.

From the instant they have been charged, it was once transparent that the prosecution was once geared toward silencing them and sending an impressive message to the remainder of civil society: We can silence you too.

And so their ordeal started.

Over the direction of 10 trial hearings, each side of the prosecutor’s case has been disproved. The terrorism allegations were many times and categorically refuted, together with by way of the state’s personal proof. The prosecution’s try to provide reputable human rights actions as illegal acts has failed abysmally. But the judicial farce has endured.

The 11 defendants don’t seem to be by myself. Their state of affairs is emblematic of the wave of repression that has gripped Turkey for the reason that failed coup of 2016.

On Tuesday, Turkish businessman and activist Osman Kavala was once cruelly detained by way of police on new fees simply hours after he and 8 different defendants have been acquitted for their alleged position within the anti-government Gezi Park protests of 2013. Kavala has already spent nearly 28 months in jail on pretrial detention. The new fees pertain to his meant involvement within the 2016 coup strive.

After nearly 4 years, the crackdown that adopted that coup strive presentations no signal of abating. Turkey’s prisons are complete, its courthouses flooded with instances, and concern has turn into the brand new norm. The authorities has introduced a sustained attack on civil society, last greater than 1,300 nongovernmental organizations and 180 media retailers. Independent journalism has been all however obliterated. An astonishing 130,000 public carrier employees were arbitrarily disregarded.

It is simple to be beaten by way of those numbers, however the tale of the 11 human rights defenders gives a glimpse into the magnitude of struggling wrought by way of this crackdown.

A portrait of rights crew Amnesty International’s honorary chairman in Turkey, Taner Kilic, is held on June 6, 2018, in Paris.

Francois Guillot/AFP/Getty

Taner Kılıç spent greater than 14 months in jail earlier than his unlock on bail, and 8 of the opposite defendants have been jailed for nearly 4 months each and every. For the previous two and a part years, the risk of long jail sentences has hung over all of them.

One factor that has given them energy is the improve they have got won from around the globe. More than 2 million other folks have joined the decision for justice for the 11, together with politicians and famend actors, comparable to Ben Stiller, Whoopi Goldberg and Catherine Deneuve; musicians, comparable to Sting, Peter Gabriel, Angélique Kidjo and Annie Lennox; and artists, comparable to Ai Weiwei and Anish Kapoor.

“When it was a hard thing to do, Amnesty stood up for me. Now it’s time for us to stand up for them,” stated U.S. whistleblower Edward Snowden of the activists in a 2017 message.

This week, the eyes of the sector might be at the Istanbul central courtroom for what’s an acid check for the Turkish justice gadget. We hope that this saga of injustice will finish with the acquittal of the 11 human rights activists. But in Turkey, the place fact and justice have turn into strangers, we can have to attend and spot.

Stefan Simanowitz is a author, journalist and human rights campaigner. He is Amnesty International’s media supervisor for Europe, Turkey and the Balkans

The perspectives expressed on this article are the creator’s personal