Kenan Thompson, Hasan Minhaj Will Bring White House Correspondents Dinner Back to Comedy

It’s been a rocky previous few years for the White House Correspondents Dinner. President Donald Trump’s general boycott of the development, Michelle Wolf’s incendiary set two years in the past, and remaining 12 months’s secure however somber lecture have made many query what the purpose of the entire thing is.

But with the announcement of Kenan Thompson as host for April’s dinner, the affiliation is making a comeback to comedy and, with a bit of luck, an match that could be price observing by means of a YouTube highlights reel the next day to come. The Saturday Night Live superstar can be joined via Hasan Minhaj—host of Patriot Act on Netflix—who entertained on the 2017 version of the development.

“Kenan and Hasan are two of the most engaged and engaging entertainers in America,” mentioned Jonathan Karl, ABC News correspondent and president of the WHCA. “I’m thrilled they’ll help us celebrate the role of a free press in our democracy… We’re looking forward to a lively evening honoring the most important political journalism of the past year.”

It can be a welcome go back for jokes on the match dubbed the Nerd Prom. The 2019 dinner noticed Ron Chernow, the historian and Alexander Hamilton biographer, ship a lecture at the historical past of the way presidents have handled the media. It used to be the primary time in fresh historical past that the placement wasn’t crammed via a comic, even though Chernow did organize to land a few smirk-inducing observations.

The ditching of comedy used to be an immediate result of the debatable efficiency from Wolf in 2018, who used her spot to harshly ridicule President Trump, his circle of relatives, and, particularly, then-White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Wolf shocked the ones in attendance via evaluating Sanders to Aunt Lydia from The Handmaid’s Tale, and describing her as “Uncle Tom for white women.”

The set noticed Margaret Talev, who used to be then the top of the White House Correspondents Association, factor a commentary expressing feel sorry about that the leisure on the dinner had “divided people.” Talev mentioned on the time that Wolf’s set “was not in the spirit” of the dinner, therefore the a lot more staid affair remaining 12 months that neutralized the historically satirical match.

Thompson and Minhaj constitute a go back to the dinner’s comedy roots, whilst additionally no longer threatening to motive the similar stage of controversy as Wolf. Minhaj hit a cautious stability all the way through his remaining spot in 2017, joking: “I would say it is an honor to be here, but that would be an alternative fact. It is not. No one wanted to do this. So of course it lands in the hands of an immigrant.”

He additionally mentioned, with it being the primary dinner that Trump had boycotted: “The leader of our country is not here. And that’s because he lives in Moscow; it is a very long flight. It’d be hard for Vlad to make it…. As for the other guy, I think he’s in Pennsylvania because he can’t take a joke.”

The match’s status as must-see TV for edgy political humor used to be cast via Stephen Colbert in 2006, when the late-night comic in his Colbert Report character roasted President George W. Bush with brutal jabs about his White House’s screw ups in Iraq and the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

In an strive to give the dinner some extra that means, the affiliation introduced some new awards that can be offered on the 2020 match: one for “courage and accountability” and some other for visible newshounds. They’ll be passed out along the Aldo Beckman Award for Overall Excellence in White House Coverage, and the Merriman Smith Award for Excellence in Presidential News Coverage Under Deadline Pressure.

The dinner can be held at the night of Saturday, April 25.