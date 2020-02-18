‘I reinvented the hair tie from my uni halls’

Image copyright

The BBC's weekly The Boss sequence profiles other trade leaders from round the international. This week we talk to Sophie Trelles-Tvede, leader government and founding father of the hair equipment corporate Invisibobble.

For maximum scholars, founding an organization would most probably be the very last thing on their thoughts when they are hungover.

Back in 2011, Swiss entrepreneur Sophie Trelles-Tvede was once discovering her toes as a first-year scholar at Warwick University, however she was once feeling unfulfilled.

“Studying in the UK was once my dream, and I had labored so onerous to get there. But all of my checks and cut-off dates were not due till summer time, so all of the paintings was once back-loaded.

“We had been with reference to to enter the Christmas vacations, however I felt like I did not deserve them in any respect,” she says.

To battle this “numb” feeling, Sophie, then 18, went to an “the rest however garments” night time at the scholars’ union, the place partygoers put on costumes they have created from random pieces.

Sophie, now 27, says: “As I used to be heading out the door, I noticed this outdated, disused phone on my wall. I unplugged the [spiral] twine, and tied my hair up with it.”

The “gentle bulb second” as Sophie describes it, got here the subsequent morning.

“I aroused from sleep hungover, however and not using a headache in any respect, despite the fact that I have been getting them ceaselessly. The hair tie did not pull, or depart a dent in my hair.”

Sophie referred to as her then boyfriend, and now trade spouse, Felix Haffa. The two made up our minds to paintings on making a prototype – a spiral hair tie – over the Christmas destroy, financing the venture themselves.

“We requested a man who produced phone twine to strip out the cord, and solder it right into a spherical form.

Sophie provides: “The first box was terrible! But I thought to myself: ‘There’s still something to this’.”

Gathering comments and tweaking the product over months, Sophie settled on clear packaging with 3 spiral hair ties in every £5 ($6.25) field.

“The packaging was so important to me. I wanted buying an Invisibobble to be a fun experience – like buying an eye-shadow palette, rather than toilet paper!”

The two made up our minds to modify to a bigger manufacturer in China in 2012 as a way to produce the hair ties in bulk. They began promoting merchandise on-line that 12 months, in addition to to hairdressers.

Sales grew temporarily, and Invisibobble went global in 2013. Pairing up with vendors round the international, the company began delivery to 12 nations.

Although the corporate was once rising, Sophie says: “People had been to begin with in point of fact dismissive of my product. I used to be laughed off as it was once ‘only a hair accent’.

“My flatmates would snort at my Instagram posts about the trade, or if I used to be growing an bill on one among the uni computer systems.”

But through the time Sophie’s commencement rolled round in 2014, Invisibobble had an annual turnover of greater than €6m ($6.6m; £5m).

“People nonetheless could not imagine that Invisibobble can be a full-time process for me.

“In my final year, the careers counsellor told me to apply for jobs in HR after she found out that I wanted to work solely on my business.”

Sophie spotted a shift in 2016, after she and her trade spouse Felix had been indexed on the Forbes Under 30 European marketers in retail checklist.

“That’s when people started taking us seriously,” she says.

Sophie says that is the second when Invisibobble in point of fact began “strategising”.

“We put a product on the market, and it was a hit. It felt super-weird. But we had never taken a moment to step back and think about the bigger picture.”

A couple of circumstances of Invisibobble being copied led to Sophie to modify tack. “In every market, the same thing would happen,” she says. “We’d overperform, then any other label creates a less expensive model.

“Now, it is too dangerous to simply get a hold of an concept in the bathe. We must be the maximum leading edge hair accent, and we have now complete groups growing the coolest merchandise or campaigns.”

It appears to be paying off for the corporate which now has its headquarters in Munich, whilst the merchandise are manufactured in South Korea and Germany in addition to China.

Invisibobble, which now additionally sells hair bands and hair clips, reported gross sales of €20m ($21.7m, £16.6m) remaining 12 months. It is nowadays offered throughout greater than 100,000 places together with in chains CVS, Walgreens and Sephora in its biggest marketplace, the US.

More than 100,000 folks now practice the logo on Instagram, too. Sophie not too long ago used the social media platform to talk out about unhealthy operating practices she noticed in China all over a 2018 commute.

“All of our manufacturing was once working easily in China, our factories had been totally audited,” she says.

“But we idea we might discuss with some [new] factories to peer if lets be informed the rest from what different firms are doing there.”

“Mothers would have youngsters on their laps whilst they had been soldering hair ties in combination, then hanging labels on them for enormous, multinational manufacturers. It was once heartbreaking.”

After visiting 8 other factories in China, Sophie made up our minds to not discover any of them as choices, sticking with Invisibobble’s current audited producers. She says: “It made me realise, the maximum necessary factor is that we want to develop sustainably.”

Although Invisibobble’s best-selling product, its spiral hair tie, is made from plastic, the corporate says it is made from one unmarried subject material, polyurethane. It says this makes the product totally recyclable.

“We additionally need folks to eat much less, and extra responsibly. By solving the next worth level than conventional hair ties, we attempt to inspire that,” Sophie provides.

Having grown a a hit corporate, Sophie now has recommendation for younger marketers: “Start now!”

Younger marketers like Sophie have “no less than two benefits”, according to Vangelis Souitaris, professor of entrepreneurship at City University’s Cass Business School. “They have the pastime, power and creativity of stripling. Second, they’ve little to lose.

“They generally don’t have children or a mortgage to worry about, so during or immediately after university is a good time to take the leap and found a business.”

Sophie says that in case you have a good suggestion “somebody else will do it if you don’t”.

“Also, if you start a business as a student, you can take a risk because you don’t have to leave a full-time job to set up a company. The worst case is – it doesn’t work out.”