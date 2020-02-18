Hundreds of staff injured at Amazon UK warehouses, GMB claims

Image copyright

Hundreds of staff had been critically injured or narrowly escaped an coincidence at Amazon’s UK warehouses over the past 3 years, new figures declare.

GMB union numbers display 240 stories of severe damage or close to misses had been despatched to the Health and Safety Executive ultimate yr, and 622 over 3 years.

Amazon is recently working a TV promoting marketing campaign highlighting contented staff.

It mentioned critics had been decided to offer a “false picture”.

The GMB acquired the figures by means of Freedom of Information requests.

For accidents to be incorporated within the figures they wish to be severe sufficient to prevent a employee acting their customary tasks for at least seven days, or be on an inventory together with fractures, amputation, crushing, scalping or burning.

In one London warehouse a employee misplaced awareness and perceived to prevent respiring after injuring their head, the GMB mentioned. In Manchester, one employee were given stuck in a gate and fractured their hand.

The knowledge displays the quantity of stories to the HSE has higher annually, from 152 within the 2017 monetary yr to 240 in 2019. However the figures take care of a duration all through which the quantity of warehouses run via Amazon greater than doubled from 10 in 2015 to 22 nowadays.

Jeff Bezos pledges $10bn to struggle local weather exchange Amazon to create 1,000 jobs at new warehouse

Mick Rix, GMB nationwide officer, mentioned: “Amazon are spending tens of millions on PR campaigns seeking to convince other folks its warehouses are nice puts to paintings. But the details are there for all to peer – issues are getting worse.

“Hundreds of afflicted Amazon staff are wanting pressing scientific consideration. Conditions are hellish. We’ve attempted over and over to get Amazon to speak to us to take a look at and toughen protection for staff. But sufficient is sufficient – it is now time for a complete parliamentary inquiry.”

In December, GMB and the Trades Union Congress (TUC) had been joined via participants of the shadow cupboard for an indication outdoor Amazon’s London places of work. The unions and politicians mentioned that Amazon must be paying tens of millions extra in taxes, claims denied via the web large.

A spokesman for Amazon mentioned: “Amazon is a protected position to paintings. Yet once more, our critics appear decided to color a false image of what it is love to paintings for Amazon. They repeat the similar sensationalised allegations time and time once more.

“Our doors are open to the public, to politicians, and indeed to anyone who truly wants to see the modern, innovate and, most importantly, safe environment we provide to our people.” Amazon has been working T.V. ads the usage of warehouse staff to spotlight a cheerful running surroundings.