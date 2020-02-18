



A HIGH-society sed­uc­t­ress has been arrested after wealthy exes claimed that she “fleeced” them.

Charlie McEntee, nicknamed “Ascot Charlie” after parading on the races in a see-through get dressed, has had no less than 5 husbands plus a chain of wealthy fanatics.

They have advised how the self-styled wealth supervisor blew their socks off in mattress ahead of allegedly vanishing with money, automobiles and valuables.

But Charlie, 49, used to be arrested on Friday over claims she burgled the house of newest flame John Carey.

Another of her exes, Simon Whiffen, is locked in a felony fight together with her, which he says has value him hundreds.

And her racehorse teacher brother Phil McEntee advised how she may be dealing with a police probe over claims she stole a hoop from her in poor health mom Belinda’s finger in a care house.

Mum-of-two and previous monetary adviser Charlie denies any wrongdoing and calls the claims “deranged”.

But Phil, 50, mentioned: “My ­sister has left a catalogue of destruction behind her. I knew she had been married five or six times.”

Mr Carey, 48, a millionaire accountant and belongings developer from Hutton in Essex, is the newest in a line of males bewitched via Charlie’s charms.

He claimed that the narrow “sex-mad” temptress dragged him right into a lodge mattress for a frantic afternoon romp on their ­2d assembly in November 2018.

But their easiest existence in Spain fell aside after John won an nameless letter from an ex-partner.

Charlie McEntee at the entrance web page of The Sun on 19 June 2002

John Carey and 'Ascot Charlie' snapped in combination in Venice

John, 48, claims Charlie vanished with a £120,000 deposit for a villa

Police are actually additionally probing John’s claims that Charlie vanished with a £120,000 deposit he had paid on a villa.

She used to be arrested via Essex detectives at Stansted Airport on arrival from Alicante on suspicion of burgling his UK house in December of £10,000 of dressmaker watches.

Dad-of-three John mentioned: “We met on Match.com whilst I used to be within the heart of a divorce. I used to be totally taken via her.

“She was a wildcat in bed, noisy, demanding and adventurous.”

Seven months later, John and his new lover moved into a sleek £300,000 four-bedroomed villa in Murla on Spain’s Costa Blanca.

John mentioned: “We loved an idyllic summer time closing 12 months. She confident me {that a} area acquire used to be on course and to go away monetary issues to her.

“But the whole lot modified in November closing 12 months when a letter published she were married six instances since 1992.

“It contained some serious allegations. I told her. She instantly turned aggressive. I asked for my £120,000 back.”

John stuck the primary aircraft again to Spain and dashed house to name native police. There used to be no signal of Charlie.

But her Spanish attorney Ignacio Pellicer mentioned: “My ­shopper confirms that those are all lies and the police investigations will turn out this.

“She says that the rantings of psychotic ex-partners and a jealous brother are exactly that — deranged rantings.”

Charlie McEntee pictured at a parking lot just lately

Charlie, 49, says the allegations towards her are 'deranged rantings'

Some of her ex-lovers

Richard McLean

Simon Whiffen

Paul Levy

John Carey

David Garforth

Financial adviser, 53, of Sheffield, claims he used to be given a 'handmade gold ring' when 'scorching' Charlie proposed – it used to be in fact value £7.50.





